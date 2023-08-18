Jones says A-State QBs will continue to compete

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s search for a starting quarterback may continue for a while.
Head coach Butch Jones said Wednesday there were no developments in the Red Wolves’ situation at quarterback, where three players have taken most of the snaps in team periods during fall camp.
“It’s up to somebody to make us play them. Who’s going to make me play them?” Jones said during a post-practice interview. “Right now nobody has really executed at a high level or high performance in terms of consistency of managing the offense, being the CEO quarterback.
“Nobody has done that, so until somebody steps up and takes the job and makes me play them, we’re going to keep competing. It may be throughout the course of the entire year, I don’t know, but this is a process you can’t rush. When somebody steps up and takes control, they’ll be the starting quarterback.”
The possibilities include J.T. Shrout, a senior transfer who previously played at Colorado and Tennessee; Jaxon Dailey, a redshirt freshman who attempted 10 passes last season; and Jaylen Raynor, a true freshman who went through spring practice as an early enrollee.
Jones has expressed concern about his team’s execution in fall camp, especially on offense. The Red Wolves conducted their 12th practice Thursday night.
“Right now we’ve not executed very well throughout the course of this camp, really in all three phases, but particularly on the offensive side of the ball,” Jones said. “Defensively we’ve had too many mental errors. There’s no excuse that we’re playing a lot of young players. That is what it is. From an execution standpoint, I’ve not been very pleased at all with training camp.”
Junior running back Zak Wallace said the Red Wolves need to improve their focus to improve their execution.
“Focus when we’re tired, focus when it’s hot. When we play those games during the season it’s going to be hot and we’re going to be tired,” Wallace said. “We just have to focus. Everybody has to be together mentally. On offense we talk about being 11-for-11, everyone doing their job, and just executing the play.”
Junior linebacker Charles Willekes said ASU’s defense is gradually progressing.
“We try to make one percent a day, want to get a little better every single day, and we’re making progress,” Willekes said. “We’re not where we want to be, though, in terms of effort and details, and I’m sure Coach just spoke on that. Effort and details, those are things we try to emphasize. Those are things that make you a great defense.”
Jones described the interior line as “the key for us defensively” early in fall camp. The Red Wolves will have two new starters in those positions.
Sophomore Tim Hardiman, senior Micah Bland, redshirt freshman Ashtin Rustemeyer, junior Nate Martey and sophomore Terion Sugick were among the Red Wolves playing snaps on the interior defensive line during team periods Wednesday.
Hardiman played in 10 games last season and started when ASU visited Texas State, where he made four tackles. Sugick and Rustemeyer played in nine and three games, respectively, while Bland (North Alabama) and Martey (Princeton) joined the Red Wolves this season as transfers.
“It’s kind of like the quarterback position,” Jones said. “I see good things every day from all the individuals, but not from a consistency standpoint yet, a mentality standpoint, a toughness standpoint, and the ability to play, play in and play out.”
The Red Wolves are not scheduled to practice today. Their second scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
Jones said the scrimmage will do a lot to determine ASU’s depth chart in all three phases. The Red Wolves open the season Sept. 2 at 20th-ranked Oklahoma.
“We have to take major strides as a football team with our execution, our fundamentals, our details and our effort from scrimmage one to scrimmage two,” Jones said. “You find out obviously more about your football team as you continue to progress throughout training camp, but I really believe we’ll know a lot more after the night scrimmage on Saturday.”