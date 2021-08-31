Jones says A-State's QB competition is ongoing

JONESBORO — As far as head coach Butch Jones is concerned, Arkansas State has two starting quarterbacks going into Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas.
The Red Wolves’ first depth chart of the season doesn’t indicate which one will take the field for the first series.
Junior James Blackman and sophomore Layne Hatcher were listed together on the depth chart ASU released Tuesday at Jones’ weekly press conference. Jones described their competition as ongoing when asked who will start against the Bears.
“I’ve been through a lot of terms of quarterback battles, and I’ve seen the good come from it and I’ve seen the bad come from it,” Jones said. “It can positively affect a football team or, adversely, it can negatively affect a football team. I think the great thing about Layne and James is they’re great character individuals and they’re both extremely competitive.
“Whoever doesn’t run out for the first snap, I know they’re going to be disappointed, but they’re not going to be discouraged and they’re going to keep working. I think we know you need more than one quarterback to make it through a long football season.”
Whoever he chooses, Jones will put an experienced quarterback on the field for his first game as the Red Wolves’ head coach.
Hatcher, the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019, has passed for 5,004 yards in two seasons at ASU. Last year, while rotating with Logan Bonner, Hatcher passed for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns.
While Bonner followed former head coach Blake Anderson to Utah State, the Red Wolves still have another game-tested quarterback in Blackman, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Florida State. Over four seasons with the Seminoles, Blackman passed for 5,445 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Senior offensive guard Ivory Scott said it doesn’t matter to the offensive line which quarterback is on the field. “Whoever is behind us, we’re going to protect them and do what we do,” Scott said.
The way the Red Wolves prepare, Jones said both quarterbacks will get the same number of repetitions in practice.
“Sometimes people make too much of who the starting quarterback is. There’s 10 other individuals on the field and it’s all about 11 individuals working together as one,” Jones said. “Obviously it’s a key component to any football team and offense, but again, I feel very comfortable with both of them. Kind of the way I look at it is we really have two starting quarterbacks.”
ASU played two quarterbacks throughout the 2020 season, with Hatcher and Bonner rotating each series most of the way. Jones did not rule out playing two quarterbacks Saturday, but said he doesn’t like to disrupt rhythm and continuity.
“I think whoever the individual is, you have to give them ample time to have rhythm and continuity. If a young man makes a mistake and you’re pulling him out right away, what does that do?” Jones said. “That creates hesitancy. We just want them to relax and perform at a high level, and really play a team game. Again, I’d like to get some continuity with it, but anything is possible.”
Including Blackman, ASU has six transfers listed with the first team for its season opener.
The group also includes wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU), right tackle Robert Holmes (Austin Peay), defensive ends Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) and Kivon Bennett (Tennessee), and cornerback Denzel Blackwell (Boston College). Nine more newcomers are listed with the second team.
According to the university, offensive tackle Nick Lewis, a transfer from Kentucky, is no longer with the team.