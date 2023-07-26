Jones says Red Wolves evolving, building identity

NEW ORLEANS — As much as Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones likes where his football team stands on the verge of fall camp, he realizes he has plenty of company at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days.
Jones took the podium Tuesday along with two ASU players, senior linebacker Melique Straker and junior safety Justin Parks, as the two-day event featured teams from the Sun Belt’s West Division. Coaches and players from schools in the East Division will speak today.
ASU, which finished 3-9 last season, has progressed in the months since wrapping up the 2022 season, Jones said.
“I think we’ve had a really good and productive offseason. We’ve had a really good winter, we’ve had a very good spring and then we’ve had a very good summer,” Jones said. “It’s exciting with media days, but having done this a while, you look back and everybody is filled with optimism, everybody’s excited about the upcoming season, everybody’s working hard. But really, at the end of the day, it’s the teams and the programs that can manage the natural adversities a long football season brings about that are going to be the ones that really like where they’re at in December.
“Right now I really like where our football team is. We’re still evolving and building our identity.”
Jones is entering his third season as head coach at ASU. The Red Wolves are picked sixth in the Sun Belt West after finishing last among the division’s seven teams in 2022 with a 1-7 conference record.
This year’s team has more leadership distributed throughout the team than the past two, Jones said.
“The accountability, the expectations, everything is in place. We’re a completely different football program than we were a year ago,” Jones said. “A lot of times usually in year three you can start to see the culture kick in. You can start to see the quality of players. Our three previous stops, we were 30-9 in year three. Does that mean we’re going to have success with year three at Arkansas State? It doesn’t guarantee us anything, but we know the program is set up and we know how far we’ve come.”
ASU held the lead during the fourth quarter in eight of its 12 games last year. Jones said the coaching staff researched the fourth quarter, watching the final period of every game, and found a shortage of depth along with an inability to run the football or stop the run.
The Red Wolves averaged only 88.2 rushing yards per game last season, ranking last in the Sun Belt and No. 128 out of 131 Division I teams nationally. The ineffective ground game also led to ASU converting a league-low 29.3 percent of its third downs.
ASU was more effective against the run defensively, allowing 162.4 rush yards per game (10th of 14 in the Sun Belt).
Jones said the Red Wolves held two team run periods per practice in the spring, segments where both sides of the football know running plays will be called. He also pointed to ASU’s recruiting efforts on the offensive line.
“We’ve really invested in the recruiting process of our offensive line. We completely have changed the look up front,” Jones said. “We’re much bigger. It’s led by our center, Jacob Bayer, who is a transfer from Lamar. We’re really excited about him. Jalen Cunningham is a transfer from Ole Miss, he’s about 365 pounds, and Hamilton Hall is a left tackle from Ole Miss as well.
“We made a commitment in the offensive line to recruit high school players, but that’s a developmental position and a lot of times it takes two to three years for them to grow and develop. That’s why we needed to find quality players in the portal and we were able to do that.”
ASU has also made transfer portal additions on the defensive line with Micah Bland (North Alabama) and Nate Martey (Princeton).
The Red Wolves will enter fall camp next week without an established starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor took the bulk of the snaps in the spring. ASU’s spring signees included J.T. Shrout, a senior who has played at Tennessee and Colorado.
Jones beat reporters to the quarterback question during his opening statement Tuesday.
“Who’s going to be our starting quarterback? Well, I’m excited about our quarterback situation because we have three individuals who are very capable and they’re competing every day,” Jones said.
After fielding a young team last fall, Jones said the Red Wolves will still have only 12 seniors on their roster.
Jones, whose previous head coaching stops included Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, said there are different starting points when taking over a program. ASU was 5-19 during his first two seasons as head coach.
“I never really believed in the analogy where coaches would say, ‘Really year one is year zero, year two is year one.’ Well, I experienced it in the building of this program,” Jones said. “I’ve been very transparent. Year one was really just lining up and really fielding a football team. We had to go through the portal, we had to fill our allotment of scholarships to be able to field a team. Then we made a decision. As a coach when you come in, you can look to get a quick fix through the portal and do that every single year, or you can kind of build it methodically.
“We made a decision that we were going to build it methodically and we needed to improve the influx of young talent in our program. We’ve been able to stack two top recruiting classes back to back together. Now it’s how we grow and develop that, and we were able to supplement through the portal. This year we’ll have 37 new players in our program and we’re excited about that, but we still had 20-plus high school recruits and we’re excited about that.”
The Red Wolves report for the start of fall camp next Tuesday, the day before their first practice. ASU opens the season Sept. 2 at Oklahoma.