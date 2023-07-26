Jones says Red Wolves evolving, building identity

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones speaks Tuesday during Sun Belt Conference media day in New Orleans.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — As much as Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones likes where his football team stands on the verge of fall camp, he realizes he has plenty of company at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days.

Jones took the podium Tuesday along with two ASU players, senior linebacker Melique Straker and junior safety Justin Parks, as the two-day event featured teams from the Sun Belt’s West Division. Coaches and players from schools in the East Division will speak today.