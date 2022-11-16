Jones says Saturday's game not about former Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Layne Hatcher was Arkansas State’s starting quarterback and Lincoln Pare led ASU’s backfield in carries when the Red Wolves played Texas State last season.
Hatcher and Pare will be on the other side of the field Saturday when ASU visits Texas State, a subject that came up Tuesday on each campus as the respective head coaches held game-week press conferences.
While second-year ASU head coach Butch Jones expressed respect for Hatcher and Pare, he said this week’s game is not about the two former Red Wolves.
“I respect everyone’s choices and decisions, and everyone is going to do what they feel is best for them, their career and then playing time and all that moving forward,” Jones said. “I have nothing but love and respect for both individuals, but this game is not about them and I hope you don’t make it about them.
“It’s Arkansas State versus Texas State, that’s what this game is. There’s going to be 22 individuals on the field. Off the field, I have as much admiration and respect for them as anyone, but again, it’s all about us in terms of our details and preparation and our disposition, our toughness.”
ASU (3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt) and Texas State (3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt) are tied for sixth in the Sun Belt West Division. The Red Wolves are looking for back-to-back victories after beating UMass last weekend, while the Bobcats hope to stop a four-game losing streak. Saturday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m.
Hatcher, the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year at ASU, started the last six games last season for the Red Wolves after James Blackman was injured. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal a few days after the 2021 season ended.
This season at Texas State, Hatcher has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Pare, who entered the transfer portal after spring practice, leads Texas State with 476 rushing yards.
Fourth-year Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said he tries not to talk too much to Hatcher and Pare about playing their former team.
“They’re great kids. Layne and Lincoln, they put a big impact on our program and they’re very likable guys,” Spavital said Tuesday during his press conference. “They work extremely hard and they did the same thing at Arkansas State. They’re good teammates, they’re always going to put the team first, so it’s got to be kind of an awkward deal for them at times, but these are the times we’re living in right now in college football.”
The Bobcats also have a former starting quarterback on a different roster in the Sun Belt this season, though Brady McBride did not see action for Appalachian State when Texas State defeated the Mountaineers in October.
Jones described such situations as college football’s new normal with the transfer portal.
“That’s why you can’t get yourself all worked up and all that. You have to understand that’s the kind of the way of the world and where we’re at right now,” Jones said. “You kind of proceed, grow and develop players internally in your program, try to pour into them everything you can, but it’s kind of the new lay of the land, so to speak.”
Blackman, who transferred from Florida State to ASU last year, is more interested in what the Red Wolves are trying to accomplish.
“When it comes down to playing against those guys, I’ve been playing against old teammates all year with other teams that we’ve been playing, so I’m going to take it as another week, but we still have love for those guys,” Blackman said. “I learned a lot from Layne Hatcher last year because he was in the system a long time, just understanding the playbook, where guys are supposed to be from a protection standpoint, and that’s my guy.
“But other than that, we’re here to play football. We know what we’re trying to get accomplished at Arkansas State, and it’s going to get a win.”