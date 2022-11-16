Jones says Saturday's game not about former Red Wolves

Arkansas State’s Trevian Thomas (left) and Ethan Hassler celebrate after the Red Wolves stopped UMass’ two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 35-33 victory last Saturday. The Red Wolves return to Sun Belt Conference play Saturday at Texas State.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Layne Hatcher was Arkansas State’s starting quarterback and Lincoln Pare led ASU’s backfield in carries when the Red Wolves played Texas State last season.

Hatcher and Pare will be on the other side of the field Saturday when ASU visits Texas State, a subject that came up Tuesday on each campus as the respective head coaches held game-week press conferences.

A-State Football

Opponent: Texas State

Site: Bobcat Stadium (30,000), San Marcos, Texas

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt; TxSt 3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 6-3

Last meeting: TxSt, 24-22, 2021

