JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones considered Arkansas State’s second scrimmage of fall football camp to be a significant improvement over the first.
The Red Wolves scrimmaged for about two hours Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium, working on various game situations.
“Still not where we need to be two weeks out (from the first game), but I like the way we competed,” Jones said afterward. “A lot of situational football, I tell you what, so many great teaching points and lessons from overtime to last plays of the game to four-minute, two-minute situations.
“We tried to put our players in all those type of situations, but the biggest thing we talked about is when we come in and watch video, there’s three things we’re going to evaluate. No. 1 is our effort. We talk about the ability to lead the country in effort, and that takes no talent, so we want to see the effort. We want to see the fundamentals and we want to see the level of physicality.”
Late-game situations included in Saturday’s scrimmage included overtime; the defensive team protecting an eight-point lead; the last play of the game from different red zone distances; four-minute drills with the offense up two points; and the offense down by two points and 60 yards from the end zone with 15 seconds on the clock.
Jones said those situations are beneficial for coaches as well as players, giving the staff an opportunity to evaluate every play used in each situation.
“Last year we were in a lot of those situations and the coin didn’t flip our way, but that’s why we’re practicing them now. That’s something Coach Jones does a really good job of, putting us in those situations and teaching us,” senior linebacker Charles Willekes said. “We call it FBI. It’s football intelligence, making sure we have a high football intelligence, and we know what’s going on whether it’s down and distance, time on the clock, and what’s going on whether the offense is up by two or up by eight, a lot of different situations.”
Jones said quarterbacks J.T. Shrout, Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor did a good job of protecting the football, adding that all three stepped up in the scrimmage. ASU has not named a starting quarterback, but Jones said the Red Wolves are close to a point where first-team snaps are a premium in practice.
The Red Wolves protected the football offensively, Jones said, but he added that the defense did not have enough attempts to force fumbles.
“We talk about style of play and we talk about putting our style on video and being a team that hunts the ball on every snap. I did not see that,” Jones said. “I think, also, we had way too much lost leverage on defense and to be a good tackling team, you can’t be out-leveraged by the football. Many times our corners had one-on-one tackling situations and we lost leverage, and no edge to a defense is no defense. That’s something we have to get corrected.”
Jones noted that a touchdown pass was negated by a blindside block, but he felt the Red Wolves played cleaner football Saturday in a scrimmage officiated by a Sun Belt Conference crew.
“It was definitely much better than last week,” junior running back Zak Wallace said. “That was Coach’s challenge to us, to execute better than last week, but we still have to work to do and we’re getting ready for the season.”
Fall camp came to an end with ASU’s fall semester starting Monday. Jones said the Red Wolves will have a heavy workload today before starting their preparations for the season opener Wednesday.
ASU opens the season Sept. 2 at 20th-ranked Oklahoma in a game that will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.