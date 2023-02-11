Jones shares perspective on Kelce brothers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, exchange jerseys following a 2017 game in Kansas City, Mo. Both played for the University of Cincinnati when Butch Jones, now at Arkansas State, was the Bearcats’ head coach.

 Ed Zurga / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones has had plenty of media requests this week to talk about two of his former players.

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. It’s one of Super Bowl week’s big storylines and Jones, who coached the Kelces during his tenure at the University of Cincinnati, has been happy to share his perspective on their paths to NFL stardom.

