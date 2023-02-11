Jones shares perspective on Kelce brothers

JONESBORO — Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones has had plenty of media requests this week to talk about two of his former players.
Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. It’s one of Super Bowl week’s big storylines and Jones, who coached the Kelces during his tenure at the University of Cincinnati, has been happy to share his perspective on their paths to NFL stardom.
“There are so many great stories out there and everyone sees the highlights. I talk about it being a SportsCenter society; you turn it on and all you see are the highlights,” Jones said. “People don’t see the things that went behind the scenes to get the highlights, the perseverance and the resolve.”
Jason Kelce, a five-time first-team All-Pro as the Eagles’ center, was entering his senior season at Cincinnati when Jones took over as the Bearcats’ coach in 2010. Travis Kelce, a four-time first-team All-Pro as a Chiefs tight end, played for Jones in 2011-12 after sitting out the 2010 season because of a violation of team rules.
Jones said the Kelces are very similar, yet still unique.
“When you talk about two brothers, the love that they have for each other, the respect that they have for each other, I’ve never witnessed anything like it,” Jones said. “Jason is your older big brother who’s very protective, very demanding. He has a personality that’s a little more serious where Travis is your prankster, always laughing, always joking, always talking.
“As much as they’re similar, they’re opposites as well, but the love and the respect that they have for each other, and how Travis looks up to big brother Jason, is really remarkable.”
A former walk-on, Jason Kelce was well established as a starting offensive lineman before Jones took over the Bearcats. He had started 26 games at guard over two seasons and also saw some time at center prior to Jones’ arrival.
With the NFL in mind, Jason Kelce approached Jones about a position change.
“Going into Jason’s senior year, he came to me and he said, ‘Coach, I’ve been thinking and in order to play in the NFL, I think I need to switch to linebacker,’” Jones recalled. “At that time, Jason was about a 285-pound center. He did not meet any of the NFL position specifics in terms of measurables. We spoke about it and laid out a plan for him to gain weight.
“I wasn’t going to move a very talented player like him at center. When you look at the position intangibles, the position specifics, Jason possessed all of them. He’s extremely intelligent, very, very tough. He’s one of the most tough-minded, toughest individuals I’ve ever had the luxury of coaching.”
Jones said NFL teams worked out Jason Kelce as a linebacker, as a fullback and as a tight end. He was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 draft.
Travis Kelce wasn’t in uniform during the 2010 season, Jones’ first at Cincinnati. He only had 14 receptions through his first four seasons on the Bearcats’ roster.
Jones suspended the younger Kelce again after his junior season in 2011.
“Going into his senior year, the winter semester prior to his senior year, we suspended him. I just felt he was at the crossroads where he needed to mature as a person, needed to get serious,” Jones said. “I’ll never forget calling Jason. Out of respect to his family, I called Jason and said, ‘I’m kicking Travis off the team.’ Jason was in his rookie year with the Eagles and he was like, ‘Coach, you can’t do this. He needs football. He needs this, he needs structure, he needs discipline. Don’t give up on him, don’t give up on him.’
“Jason and I kind of laid out a plan and it’s been well documented. Travis could work his way back on the football team but he had to have a 3.0 (GPA) in the spring semester. As Travis jokes, he never had a 3.0 in his life and in very fitting fashion, he had a 3.2. He earned his way back on the team and really it was the defining moment of his senior year.”
As he now does at ASU, Jones brought in representatives of a military veteran-owned company that trained the team in a strenuous leadership development course. At the end of the course, Jones receives a debriefing that identifies leaders of his football team.
The answer surprised him in 2012.
“I’ll never forget, during the debrief, they said, ‘Coach Jones, you don’t want to hear this, but the leader of your football team is Travis Kelce.’ I looked at them and I said, ‘There’s no way,’” Jones said. “They said, ‘Coach, we’ve been doing this a long time. He has influence, he has command presence and they follow him. He’s your leader.’ I’ll tell you what, they were exactly right. I’ve never seen an individual have a transformational year like Travis did.”
Travis Kelce caught 45 passes for 722 yards and eight touchdowns as a Cincinnati senior. He followed his brother into the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Chiefs in 2013.
At ASU, Jones has had the younger Kelce speak to the Red Wolves via video. The mementos in his office include a Chiefs jersey sent by Kelce and a photo of the two together at Cincinnati.
“Travis has zoomed our team and talked about his journey and path, but also what it takes,” Jones said. “You try to have as many successful people be around our football program as possible, and there’s so many parallels of success. They may articulate it in different ways, but they’re pretty much wired the same way.”
Jones and Travis Kelce traded texts during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, going over plans for the coach to go on the brothers’ podcast. “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” is in the top 10 on the Apple and Spotify podcast charts.
“I’m going to make a guest appearance sometime in the spring,” Jones said. “Their personalities really come out there. There’s a lot of comedy behind it, but a lot of substance as well.”