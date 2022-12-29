PINE BLUFF — Jonesboro opened the King Cotton Holiday Classic with a 50-40 victory over Newton, Ga., on Tuesday.
The Hurricane (11-1) advanced to the semifinals of the King bracket with its ninth consecutive victory. Jonesboro played Beaumont (Texas) United (15-1) in the semifinals Wednesday night at 8:30.
Jonesboro outscored Newton 19-9 in the fourth quarter after the teams battled to a 31-all tie through three periods. Deion Buford-Wesson scored seven for the Hurricane in the fourth quarter, including 5-of-6 at the free throw line, while Phillip Tillman added six points in the final period.
Buford-Wesson scored 15 points to lead Jonesboro. Tillman and Isaac Harrell added 12 points each.
Harrell hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Jonesboro take a 10-9 lead. The Hurricane led 21-19 at halftime.
Marcus Whitlock scored 16 points to lead Newton (6-5). Stephon Castle, who has signed with Connecticut, added 10 points for the Rams.
Beaumont United, led by Washington signee Wesley Yates, defeated Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C., 49-20 in the first round. Pine Bluff and McEachern, Ga., met in the other King bracket semifinal Wednesday.
Brogdon Invitational
HIGHLAND – Four Nettleton players scored in double figures Wednesday as the Raiders routed Marianna Lee 77-50 in a consolation game at the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.
Jamaree Thomas and Taylor Smith scored 17 points each for Nettleton (10-4). Curtez Smith and Jordan Pigram added 12 points apiece for the Raiders, who led 42-22 at halftime.
Manila also won a consolation round game Wednesday, defeating Cedar Ridge 75-46. Brayden Nunnally scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds; Rex Farmer added 15 points and eight rebounds; Luke Kirk added 14 points and seven assists; and Jaron Burrow contributed 13 points and four assists for the Lions (11-3).
Farmer scored 15 points Tuesday in his team’s 50-43 loss to Highland, while Dylan Munroe led the Rebels with 20 points.
Nettleton and Osceola meet for fifth place in the Outlaw Division today at 1:45 p.m. Osceola defeated Batesville 75-68 in a consolation game Wednesday.
Manila and Guy-Perkins will play for fifth place in the Maverick Division today at 12:30 p.m.
In late games Tuesday, Calico Rock defeated Melbourne 65-58; Izard County knocked off Guy-Perkins 71-64; The New School doubled up Mammoth Spring 62-31; Power Center Academy of Memphis edged Osceola 49-47; and Conway defeated Batesville 62-48.
Cordarious Sledge scored 15 points to lead Power Center past Osceola. Richard High had 13 points for the Seminoles. Riley Whitaker scored 26 points in Calico Rock’s victory over Melbourne, while Trey Wren led the Bearkatz with 15.
Tyler Hill scored 24 points to lead ICC past Guy-Perkins, which received 32 points from Ashton Ealy.
The New School opened a 29-10 lead in the first quarter of its victory over Mammoth Spring. Evan Goldman scored 25 points to lead the New School, while Gavin Boddie paced Mammoth Spring with nine.
Conway rallied in the second half for its 62-48 victory over Batesville, erasing a 28-23 halftime deficit. Kanard Turner scored 23 points to lead the Wampus Cats.
Jonesboro 63, Truman, Mo., 35
ROLLA, Mo. – Jonesboro defeated Independence, Mo., Trumann 38-35 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Rolla Oral Surgery Girls Holiday Tournament.
Bramyia Johnson scored 18 points as Jonesboro handed Truman its first loss of the season. The Lady Hurricane, who trailed 39-32 after the third quarter, will play in the championship game today at 4:30.
Jonesboro defeated Waynesville, Mo., 63-17 Tuesday in the first round. Allannah Orsby scored 16 points, Jazma Hooks 10, Johnson eight and Amiyah Wilkins eight.