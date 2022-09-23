Jonesboro begins 7A-Central play with Cabot

Jonesboro safety Will Thyer tackles Center Hill, Miss., fullback Lawrence Autry during last week’s game at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hurricane visits Cabot tonight for its 7A-Central conference opener.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro begins 7A-Central conference play tonight with an opponent that hardly qualifies as a stranger.

The Hurricane battled Cabot on a non-conference basis the last two seasons and yearly in a blended 7A/6A conference from 2012-15. Going back even more, Jonesboro and Cabot were conference opponents from 1991-2005.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com