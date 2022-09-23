Jonesboro begins 7A-Central play with Cabot

JONESBORO — Jonesboro begins 7A-Central conference play tonight with an opponent that hardly qualifies as a stranger.
The Hurricane battled Cabot on a non-conference basis the last two seasons and yearly in a blended 7A/6A conference from 2012-15. Going back even more, Jonesboro and Cabot were conference opponents from 1991-2005.
Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman played for the Hurricane when Cabot appeared on its schedule in the early 1990s.
“That kind of went back and forth for a while, and not too long ago it was the blended conference where we had North Little Rock, Cabot and Little Rock Central,” Coleman said. “Obviously we’ve played them non-conference the last few years. There’s definitely some familiarity with them. It’s not like the kids are unfamiliar or don’t know what to expect.”
The Hurricane (1-2) makes its debut in the 7A-Central tonight with a road game against the fourth-ranked Panthers (2-1). Kickoff at Cabot’s Panther Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cabot holds a 19-3-1 series lead dating to 1987. The Panthers escaped Cooksey-Johns Field with a 36-32 victory two years ago and pulled away to win 47-27 when the teams met last season.
Coleman said the Panthers have improved over last season, when they finished 8-4 with a loss to Fayetteville in the 7A quarterfinals. Cabot opened the season with victories over Fayetteville (31-28) and Bentonville West (34-10) before losing 17-14 at home last week to Ruston, La.
“They’re a really good football team, different than last year. Last year they had Braden Jay at receiver and he was really good,” Coleman said. “They’re not as explosive, but the running back is back and he’s good, and they’re big, physical maulers up front. It’s the same on defense. They’re big up front, really well coached and good tacklers. It’s a very formidable task that we’ve got in front of us, but the kids are excited.”
Jonesboro, which starts only seven seniors, defeated Center Hill, Miss., 31-17 last week. A defensive stand inside the 10-yard line preserved a seven-point lead in the final two minutes and senior running back Brock McCoy followed with a 96-yard touchdown run to seal the Hurricane’s first victory.
McCoy leads Jonesboro with 358 yards rushing on 35 carries. Junior quarterback Terrance Brown has 202 yards rushing and junior running back Markevious Pickett 162 through three games.
While Jonesboro’s offense features the run, the Hurricane still has a deep passing-game threat in senior wide receiver Phillip Tillman, who caught two touchdown passes last week and has six catches for 109 yards through three games.
“He’s a really, really good player. What I really like about Phillip is he’s really smooth, not only in his route running but his ball skills,” Coleman said. “He adjusts to the ball really well. He’s good in open space obviously. He’s real versatile. He’s one of those guys as a receiver who kind of turns into a running back when he has the ball.”
Brown is 16-of-35 for 214 yards and four touchdowns after throwing three touchdown passes last week.
Third-down conversion percentage is a concern for Coleman. While Jonesboro is 9-of-16 on fourth down, the Hurricane has converted on only 17 percent of its third downs.
“We have not been a good third down team and that’s one of those things where if you look at all the things that we want to happen – running the ball, controlling the clock – we’ve got to convert third downs in order for those things to happen,” Coleman said. “Especially when you’re in a situation where you’re going to be heavy underdogs for five of the seven conference games, time of possession, which we’ve never thought about in the past, is key.
“You’ve got to maintain possession of the ball in order to try to eliminate some of the depth issues that you’re going to have and allow your defense to rest. That’s the only way you’re going to do it, by converting third downs and staying on the field.”
Senior free safety Will Thyer leads the Hurricane defensively with 32 tackles. Senior end Fred Giles has 27 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage.
Thyer, who moved from linebacker to safety this season, had 13 tackles against Lake Hamilton and 11 against Center Hill.
“The safety position was a big concern for us, but Thyer at free safety has really given us some stability and Taz Clark has played really well also,” Coleman said. “The great thing Will has done, too, is he’s continued to be productive. The last two games he’s had 10-plus tackles.”
Jonesboro moved up to 7A, which includes the state’s 16 largest schools, for the Arkansas Activities Association’s 2022-24 reclassification cycle. Cabot is the largest school in 7A with over 1,000 students more than Jonesboro, which is 15th out of 16 7A schools in enrollment, according to the AAA.
Next week the Hurricane faces No. 1 Bryant in its first home conference game. The first two Fridays in October include a trip to Fort Smith Northside and a home game against North Little Rock.
“It’s like the SEC West of Arkansas high school football where you’re at Cabot, Bryant at home, at Fort Smith Northside and then North Little Rock at home,” Coleman said. “It’s a tough stretch, but it is what it is. We knew going in that it was going to be kind of a learning and growing experience.
“If you think about the kids we have playing, there’s experience they’re gaining each week and you can see the progress. We just need to continue that, hopefully remain healthy and continue to improve.”