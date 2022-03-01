Jonesboro begins state tournament quest

JONESBORO — Jonesboro occupies a preferred bracket position in both divisions of the Class 5A state basketball tournament at Sheridan.
As No. 1 seeds from the 5A-East conference, the Hurricane and Lady Hurricane are among the favorites as the defending state champions play back-to-back games in the first round this afternoon. Jonesboro plays tournament host Sheridan in the girls’ division at 1 p.m., then takes on Hot Springs in the boys’ bracket at 2:30.
Both teams enter with momentum after closing 5A-East play with narrow victories at Marion on Friday. Wes Swift’s Hurricane has won 15 in a row, while Jodi Christenberry’s Lady Hurricane owns a 12-game winning streak.
“I think momentum does play a huge part in it, just in the confidence level,” Christenberry said. “When you get to the state tournament, anything can happen. You have teams in there who have been there before and some who haven’t, and you just don’t know what’s going to happen day in and day out. But having the confidence level you have when you’re on a roll does help out quite a bit.”
Jonesboro rolled through 5A-East play with double-digit victories in boys’ basketball until visiting Marion, the league’s second-place team.
The Patriots opened a 15-6 halftime lead as the Hurricane endured a frigid first half from the field. Swift said his team made some adjustments to attack the interior of Marion’s 1-2-2 zone defense, helping the Hurricane (24-3) outscore the Patriots 31-15 in the second half for a 37-30 victory.
Jonesboro, which is ranked 38th nationally by MaxPreps, hadn’t had a game as challenging since losing to Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips in the Arby’s Classic at Bristol, Tenn.
“I was really thankful for the type of game we got into Friday night against Marion and really being challenged, even behind at halftime and tied going into the fourth quarter,” Swift said. “Those were things we haven’t had to deal with since our tournament at Bristol over Christmas. That was good. I like the way our guys responded when they got put in those situations. I think because of that, we feel a little better than what we did before the Marion game.”
Senior guards Quion Williams and Jesse Washington scored 19 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Jonesboro’s rally. Williams has signed with Oklahoma State and Washington, who recently went over 1,000 career points at Jonesboro, is also drawing college interest.
Hot Springs, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-South, features a Division I recruit in 6-8 Jabari West Jr., who has signed with George Washington of the Atlantic 10. The Trojans (15-12) have won seven in a row, including a victory over South No. 2 seed Lake Hamilton.
“They’ve got really athletic guards and they’ve got the 6-8 Division I post player in Jabari West. He’s as good as anybody in Arkansas, really,” Swift said. “That creates issues. They play really, really hard, play a lot of stuff defensively.”
The Jonesboro-Hot Springs winner will advance to play the Siloam Springs-Sylvan Hills winner on Friday night at 8:30. Maumelle, which lost to the Hurricane in last year’s championship game, is also on the same side of the bracket.
“It’s challenging all the way through,” Swift said. “All thoughts are on Hot Springs. They’re coming in on a streak, playing really well at the right time.”
The Lady Hurricane (19-6) roared through the rugged 5A-East with only one loss, a Jan. 11 setback at Paragould. The Lady Hurricane faced several challenges from the league’s other state qualifiers, most recently escaping Marion 54-52.
“The Marion game being so close and such a dogfight, which we knew that’s what it was going to be, we needed one of those games to go in and keep us focused and humble,” Christenberry said. “I think that’s really going to help us out when it comes down to the road we have to get to the finals.”
Jonesboro features two Division I signees in point guard Ereauna Hardaway (North Texas) and center Destiny Thomas (Memphis). Junior Bramyia Johnson has also emerged as one of the Lady Hurricane’s top scorers.
Sheridan (11-12) went 7-7 in the 5A-South to earn its place in the field. Christenberry said her team’s experiences in the 5A-East should help as the Lady Hurricane plays the tournament host.
“We’ve played in front of big crowds with Greene County Tech and Paragould, so we’re used to rowdy crowds and I think we’re ready for aspect of it,” Christenberry said. “It’s just the jitters of it all and making sure when we come out, we come out with a high intensity level and we play to our best ability.”
If the Lady Hurricane prevails today, the next opponent Friday night would be Vilonia or Benton, two teams Jonesboro played during its non-conference schedule.
Jonesboro defeated Vilonia 55-45 in a benefit game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. A couple weeks later, the Lady Hurricane earned a 54-49 victory at Benton.
“We’ve all grown, we’ve all gotten better. We’ve seen our kids grow from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, and I think we’ll run into the same thing with Vilonia and Benton, whichever we end up playing if we get past the first round,” Christenberry said. “It’s almost like you’re playing a different team, even though you’ve played them once this year already. They’re going to be totally different just as much as we’re going to be totally different.”