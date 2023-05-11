JONESBORO — A close game likely wouldn’t surprise Jonesboro coach Mark Dobson this afternoon at the Class 6A state baseball tournament.
Half of the Hurricane’s 26 regular-season games, including eight of their 14 6A-Central conference contests, were decided by one or two runs.
“I’ve never been around anything like it,” Dobson said. “I’ve never seen so many close games. It seems like there is no other kind. I keep waiting for us to get blown out one time or blow somebody out, and it hasn’t happened.
“It has been crazy and, unfortunately, too many times we’ve been on the wrong side of it. Emotionally that’s tough for you, but our kids have been tough and they get back up. Every time they just go back after it again.”
Jonesboro has a 6-7 record in games decided by one or two runs, a list that doesn’t include other close games such as a 5-1 loss to Conway in nine innings.
The Hurricane (12-14) earned the No. 6 seed from the 6A-Central in their first year of competition with the state’s largest schools. They face Bentonville, the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West, today in Cabot at 5:30 p.m.
Jonesboro faced the Tigers (18-12) in a far different scenario in March. The teams met in the semifinals of a spring break tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala., where the Hurricane used a nine-run sixth inning to eke out a 10-8 victory.
“It was high scoring and it was obviously late in the tournament, too, so pitching was probably getting thinner,” Dobson said. “You’re playing on spring break and some of those kids were doing eight million other things while you’re down there as far as the beach and all that stuff, too. I don’t know how well we know each other, even though we’ve played.”
First-round byes went to the top two teams from each conference – Cabot and Conway from the Central, Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers from the West.
“I think most spots you find on that bracket look pretty similar,” Dobson said. “The best you can have is if you have the bye, and we don’t have that, but all things considered outside of that, there’s an easy path on that bracket.”
Valley View (26-4) is looking to reach the state finals for the third consecutive season as the Class 5A tournament begins in Marion. The 5A-East conference champion Blazers play Mountain Home at 10 a.m.
Greene County Tech (19-7) is also part of the 5A baseball field. The Eagles are scheduled to play Greenbrier today at 12:30 in West Memphis, where four first-round games will be played.
Brookland is the lone area team on the bracket for the 4A tournament in Lonoke. The Bearcats (19-12) play South Region runner-up Nashville at 5:30 p.m.
Jake Reece pitched six-plus innings as Brookland defeated Heber Springs 4-2 in the East Region third-place game Saturday. Reece and Weston Speir hit solo home runs to key the offense.
Three area teams are traveling to Lincoln for the 3A state tournament. Gosnell, which won the 3A-2 Region, plans Pangburn today at 10 a.m. Rivercrest takes on Mayflower at 12:30 p.m., while Walnut Ridge faces defending state champion Harding Academy at 3 p.m.
Four area teams are in the 2A tournament at Greenland. North Region champion Riverside opens against Murfreesboro at 3 p.m., while North runner-up Bay faces Ouachita at 5:30.
Buffalo Island Central takes on Woodlawn at 10 a.m. Sloan-Hendrix, which came out of the Central Region, plays Mansfield at 12:30 p.m.
Armorel plays Conway St. Joseph at 5:30 in the 1A tournament at Taylor.