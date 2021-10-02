Jonesboro blasts Sheridan

JONESBORO — Jonesboro celebrated a one-sided victory on Homecoming.
Rykar Acebo threw three touchdown passes, all in the first half, as the Hurricane routed Sheridan 43-6 Friday night in 6A-East conference football at Cooksey-Johns Field. John Paul Pickens returned an interception for a touchdown and Brock McCoy added a rushing touchdown in the first half to help Jonesboro build a 37-0 halftime lead.
Ranked fourth in Class 6A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, the Hurricane (3-2, 2-0 conference) is tied atop the league with Sylvan Hills and Searcy. Jonesboro travels to Pine Bluff (1-3, 0-2) next Friday.
Jonesboro turned the ball over on downs to start the game, but the Hurricane opened the scoring on defense as Pickens returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 10:11 left in the first quarter.
Drake Taylor’s fourth-down reception off a deflection kept the Jonesboro’s next drive going. McCoy finished the march on a 12-yard run and a 13-0 lead after Tenison Roscoe’s extra point with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Roscoe kicked a 25-yard field goal later in the first quarter to give the Hurricane a 16-0 lead over Sheridan (2-3, 0-2).
Jonesboro’s lead grew to 30-0 in the second quarter on Acebo’s touchdown passes of 35 and 13 yards to Ruffin. Kavon Pointer was the recipient of Acebo’s third touchdown pass, a 10-yard strike that set the Hurricane’s halftime lead at 37-0.
The Hurricane closed the scoring in the fourth quarter on John David Carter’s 10-yard touchdown run.