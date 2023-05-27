JONESBORO — Accolades have rolled in all spring for Deion Buford-Wesson and Rashaud Marshall, two of the brightest stars in Arkansas high school basketball during the 2022-23 season.

Each received state player of the year recognition from two sources. Both appeared on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team. And now they are the Players of the Year on the Best Under The Sun boys’ basketball team, headlining a list chosen after a banner year in Northeast Arkansas.

