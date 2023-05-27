JONESBORO — Accolades have rolled in all spring for Deion Buford-Wesson and Rashaud Marshall, two of the brightest stars in Arkansas high school basketball during the 2022-23 season.
Each received state player of the year recognition from two sources. Both appeared on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team. And now they are the Players of the Year on the Best Under The Sun boys’ basketball team, headlining a list chosen after a banner year in Northeast Arkansas.
Buford-Wesson cradled the basketball as the final second elapsed in Jonesboro’s 48-43 victory over Springdale for the Class 6A state championship, a fitting end for the 5-11 senior guard who made big plays in big moments for the 30-3 Hurricane. A few minutes later, he was announced as the tournament MVP.
SBLive and the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association have since named Buford-Wesson as their player of the year. He was a second-team choice on the ASM Super Team.
Buford-Wesson and his classmates, all of whom are planning to play basketball at the college level, graduated with three consecutive state championships and an 82-9 career record.
“It’s a good feeling because nobody has come through JHS and won three in a row,” Buford-Wesson said. “It takes time and dedication, and it was real hard, the journey.”
Marshall also shined in the Class 4A state final, although his 23-point, 14-rebound, five-blocked shot effort was overshadowed by Little Rock Christian’s dominant showing in a 74-54 victory over Blytheville. Those were fairly typical numbers for Marshall, an Ole Miss-bound 6-9 senior forward who led the Chickasaws to a 34-2 record.
MaxPreps and All-Arkansas Preps selected Marshall as their player of the year. He was a first-team selection on the ASM Super Team, the only unanimous selection.
Marshall led the Chickasaws to the state finals in each of his two seasons in Blytheville, plus a 62-9 combined record.
“The team, we were like brothers. We had chemistry together,” Marshall said. “We came up short both of the years, but that’s how it works. Somebody has to win and somebody has to go home.”
Player of the year awards were hardly the only honors for Marshall and Buford-Wesson.
Marshall was the MVP of the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown and of the Tournament of Champions in Washington, Ill. Buford-Wesson was the MVP of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic and was also all-tournament at the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
Buford-Wesson was chosen as player of the year in the 6A-Central despite the presence of Little Rock Central’s Annor Boateng, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. One of Buford-Wesson’s best games came against Central as he scored 31 points in Jonesboro’s 53-44 road victory.
“The big moments when the game’s on the line, playing our toughest road games, he was at his best,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “We went through a little bit of a deal of figuring out that you’re not sitting in that Robin seat when it’s a Batman-Robin deal during the non-conference part of the season. We went through some struggles, but when conference got here, that dude stepped up and never looked back. I have no doubt that he earned everybody’s trust, like, ‘OK, he’s the man,’ at Little Rock Central early in conference.”
Buford-Wesson helped rescue the Hurricane in the state semifinals, making two free throws in the final seconds to lift Jonesboro to a 40-38 victory over Cabot. He came through again in the state final with 15 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Hurricane a seven-point lead over Springdale with just over a minute to play.
“I feel like I perform my best when the game is on the line,” Buford-Wesson said. “I trust myself and Coach trusted me to take those last shots in the game.”
Swift said Buford-Wesson is one of the best on-ball defenders he’s ever coached along with former Jonesboro star Marquise Pointer and former Lonoke standout Bradley Spencer.
Offensively, Buford-Wesson was capable of scoring from well beyond the 3-point line and on drives to the rim as well. He averaged 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game.
“I feel like the best part of my game is shooting, but I know when they start taking my shot away, my inside game has gotten better,” Buford-Wesson said. “I’ve gotten a little stronger where I can start posting defenders up and score.”
Buford-Wesson averaged 17.2 points in 6A-Central conference play, scoring 21 or more points in five games. He averaged 21.2 points in the Hurricane’s six conference road games, topped by the big night at Little Rock Central when he scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.
“I think most of the state was expecting us to not win that game. I don’t think us winning at home would have shocked anybody later in the year, but us winning at Central by nine and controlling the game the way we did, I think it opened everybody’s eyes,” Swift said. “What it did for us was it established, ‘OK, this is our guy. This is somebody we can lean on, this is somebody we can trust,’ and I think his confidence went sky high at that point in time.”
Marshall played in pain much of the postseason. He suffered a wrist fracture during the East Region tournament, an event the Chickasaws won with a 62-59 victory over Little Rock Christian in the finals.
The injury didn’t keep Marshall from putting up his customary statistics as the Chicks hosted the state tournament’s early rounds. Playing before huge home crowds, he scored 22 points against Morrilton and 19 in a semifinal showdown with then-undefeated Farmington.
“It was lovely, a packed house, couldn’t see a seat,” Marshall said. “Everybody was standing up around here, everybody was cheering.”
Marshall gave Blytheville fans plenty to cheer all season. He averaged 22 points, shooting 72 percent from the field, and also contributed 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said Marshall’s statistics reflect his efficiency on the court.
“Obviously the numbers, when you just look at them, are impressive,” Pierce said. “But you also factor in, one, the difficult non-conference schedule that we played and, two, there were several games, particularly in conference play, where he was basically on ice after halftime because the game was out of hand and there was no reason to risk injury. When you put all that into context, it makes those numbers look even better.”
And Marshall constantly faced multiple defenders, although he admits that’s nothing new.
“I’ve had it all my life. When I was a young kid, they used to put two and three on me,” Marshall said. “My dad taught me how to play around it – move your body, don’t push, don’t ever push. You move your butt for everything.”
Pierce said Marshall also averaged three to four assists, a sign of the offensive skill set he will take to Ole Miss, and was more effective on the defensive end this season since the Chickasaws had the depth for him to be more active as a shot blocker.
“Obviously the stuff that he’s good at, he’s gotten even better at, but I think just his day-to-day effort and consistency have grown the most,” Pierce said, reflecting on Marshall’s development over the last two seasons. “When he first got to me the first summer I got him, he’s always been a pretty good worker, but if you had five practices in a week, you might get three real good ones from him, one solid practice and one where it just kind of felt like he was going through the motions. I felt like over time, his day-to-day effort, his day-to-day focus, his day-to-day approach grew week by week. You could see it in real time where he just continued to ramp it up.”
New challenges await for both players.
Marshall decided to stick with Ole Miss after the coaching change from Kermit Davis to Chris Beard. He hopes to improve his shooting around the 3-point line as he prepares for his freshman season with the Rebels.
“They said they’re going to try to move me out to the 3-point line, work on my game out there,” said Marshall, who reports this weekend at Ole Miss.
Buford-Wesson hopes his opportunity to play Division I basketball will materialize after a year on the national post-graduate team at Link Year Prep, which is located in Branson, Mo. He said he’s anxious to join the Lions, ready to play his part for the team to succeed.
“It’s whatever role they give me,” he said. “I just want to win, to be there for my teammates and get another ring while I’m there.”