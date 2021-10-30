Jonesboro clinches title share, top seed

JONESBORO — Jonesboro earned a conference championship share and the best position possible on the Class 6A state playoff bracket Friday night.
Rykar Acebo threw four touchdown passes, two in each half, as the Hurricane defeated Sylvan Hills 34-14 at Cooksey-Johns Field to earn a share of its first 6A-East conference championship since 2016.
Jonesboro (7-2, 6-0 conference) can wrap up an outright title with a victory Thursday night at Marion. Regardless of the outcome in the regular-season finale, the Hurricane will receive a first-round bye in the state playoffs as the East’s No. 1 seed.
El Dorado (7-2, 5-1 conference) remains a game behind the Hurricane after edging Searcy 52-51 on Friday. Defending champion Sylvan Hills (6-3, 4-2) is in third place after its second consecutive loss.
Jonesboro took a quick lead Friday night after Carter-Reece Long recovered a Sylvan Hills fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Tenison Roscoe kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 Jonesboro lead with 10:34 left in the first quarter.
The Hurricane forced a punt and Acebo threw a 67-yard touchdown pass on Tyrin Ruffin on third-and-21 with 5:17 left in the first quarter, giving Jonesboro a 10-0 lead.
Xzavier McCray batted down Sylvan Hills’ fourth-down pass to give the Hurricane the ball at its 44 late in the first quarter. Jonesboro opened the second quarter with Acebo’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Pointer for a 17-0 lead.
The Hurricane stopped Sylvan Hills on downs after a drive that reached the 5-yard line, but the Bears drove 90 yards in the closing minutes of the first half. Gavin Tiner scored on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds left to pull the visitors within 17-7 at halftime.
Roscoe kicked a 30-yard field goal early in the third quarter, but Tiner scored on a 49-yard touchdown run to pull the Bears within 20-14.
Jonesboro scored the final 14 points, however, starting with Acebo’s 71-yard pass to Pointer. Jesse Washington caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Acebo in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.