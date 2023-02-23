Jonesboro clinches title share with late run

Deion Buford-Wesson (3) uses a screen set by teammate Devarius Montgomery on Cabot’s Jermaine Christopher (2) during the second half of Tuesday’s game. Buford-Wesson scored 21 points to lead Jonesboro to a 54-40 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A late 3-point barrage eased the home team’s tension Tuesday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

A precarious lead became a healthy winning margin for Jonesboro as senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson sank three 3s in the final four minutes, propelling the Hurricane to a 54-40 victory over Cabot in 6A-Central boys’ basketball.

