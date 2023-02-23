Jonesboro clinches title share with late run

JONESBORO — A late 3-point barrage eased the home team’s tension Tuesday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
A precarious lead became a healthy winning margin for Jonesboro as senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson sank three 3s in the final four minutes, propelling the Hurricane to a 54-40 victory over Cabot in 6A-Central boys’ basketball.
Jonesboro (26-3, 10-1 conference) earned a share of the 6A-Central crown on the same day it entered MaxPreps’ national rankings at No. 50. A victory in Friday’s home showdown with Little Rock Central (24-5, 9-2) would give the Hurricane an outright championship.
Cabot (18-8, 6-5 conference) refused to buckle after Jonesboro opened on a 14-0 run, rallying within three points in the final period before the Hurricane finally clinched a title share.
“I saw a little bit late in the third quarter that we were starting to feel it a little bit, the pressure that comes with playing for something like that,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “I thought we got timid defensively, real similar to the first half we played against Conway last Friday night where they were attacking on both ends and we weren’t. That’s what happens when the mind gets in the way a little bit.
“Then in the fourth quarter Deion put us on his back, like he has all year, and let us breathe a little bit.”
Jonesboro led 42-38 before senior forward Devarius Montgomery, who rarely attempts 3s, drilled a shot beyond the arc with 4:19 left in the game.
Then Buford-Wesson took over, sinking two 3s in a span of 30 seconds as the Hurricane took a 48-38 lead. His final 3, a deep attempt beyond the top of the key, set the final score and capped a game-ending 14-3 run.
Buford-Wesson hit six 3s to finish with 21 points.
“He wants to shoot them,” Swift said, referring to Buford-Wesson’s fourth-quarter baskets. “He also has had nights when he doesn’t shoot it that well and he goes and gets fouled, goes to the rim or makes plays for other people. He’s just turned into a really good, complete guard.”
Buford-Wesson is averaging 17.5 points per game against 6A-Central opponents. Tuesday’s game was his fifth of 20 or more points in conference play.
Montgomery added 12 points. He scored in transition with 5:05 remaining, pushing Jonesboro’s lead to 42-37 and, after a Cabot free throw, hit a 3 to increase the margin to seven.
“What’s funny about that is he shot two 3s tonight and he hasn’t been shooting them. He’s only shot three or four on the year, and he can make them,” Swift said of Montgomery. “We’ve been telling him that we just need him to shoot two a night and if one goes in, then shoot three. But you have to start turning that thing loose or they’re just clogging the lane on us. I was so proud of him for taking the first one, missing it, and then in such a big situation in the fourth quarter, taking it and knocking it down. That’s huge for his confidence and that could play a big part as we move down the last few games.”
Senior forward Isaac Harrell added nine points after coming off the bench in order for one of his classmates to start on senior night.
Guard Jermaine Christopher scored 14 points and center Jarrett Coleman added 10 for the Panthers, who are tied with North Little Rock for third in the 6A-Central.
Jonesboro held Cabot scoreless for more than five minutes to open the game. Buford-Wesson hit two 3s and scored seven points in the game-opening 14-0 run, but picked up two fouls and spent the second quarter on the bench. Senior guard Phillip Tillman also ran into early foul problems.
Cabot rallied within 16-8 to end the first quarter. Montgomery scored five points in the final four minutes of the second quarter and CJ Larry drilled a 3 in the final minute as Jonesboro took a 28-16 halftime lead. Cabot pulled within four points late in the third quarter, only to see Buford-Wesson hit a 3 in the final minute as Jonesboro took a 38-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jonesboro has clinched a first-round bye in next week’s 6A state tournament at Rogers. The Hurricane would wrap up the 6A-Central’s top seed with a victory Friday and could be the No. 1 seed with a loss, depending on the tiebreaker.