Jonesboro cruises in season opener

JONESBORO — Opening night went smoothly for the Jonesboro Hurricane.
Jonesboro opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter Thursday night and went on to defeat Manila 71-37 in the first round of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. Three players scored in double figures as the Hurricane advanced to play Bentonville tonight at 7.
Thursday’s game was the season opener for the Hurricane, last season’s Class 5A state champion, and head coach Wes Swift saw the energy he expected in the first game.
“As coaches we thought we might not shoot it well against their zone early, and we didn’t, but to their credit I think they did a pretty good job of keeping us out of the paint,” Swift said. “I thought as the game went on we really settled down and shot the ball a lot more confidently. You could tell that adrenaline rush that was there early kind of went away.”
The Hurricane shot 46.9 percent from the field against the Class 3A Lions (2-2). Jonesboro held a 39-17 rebounding advantage and outscored Manila 34-16 in the lane.
Junior forward Isaac Harrell led Jonesboro with 15 points and eight rebounds. Junior forward Devarious Montgomery added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while senior guard Jesse Washington added 12 points and four rebounds.
Senior point guard Amarion Wilson contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists. Junior guard Phillip Tillman came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers in the second half for nine points and also added four assists.
“I thought Devarious, his activity on the offensive boards and at the top of our press led to us getting going, and then I thought Isaac followed suit and he knocked down a couple of shots and got some nice offensive boards,” Swift said. “Those two really kind of led us. We’re usually a team where the guards kind of lead the way, but I thought our two forwards led the way for us in the first half tonight.”
Washington scored eight points in the first quarter as the Hurricane built a 15-5 lead. Harrell scored nine points and Montgomery six in the second quarter, helping Jonesboro push its lead to 37-16 at halftime.
Wilson scored all of his points in the third quarter as Jonesboro pushed the lead to 58-28.
Jake Baltimore connected for three 3-pointers to lead Manila with 12 points. Brayden Nunnally added eight points and Luke Kirk seven for the Lions, who shot 33.3 percent from the field.
“We knew they were going to do a ton of dribble handoffs and they’re good at it. We didn’t want them on the corner handoff, we didn’t want them turning the corner, getting into what we call the elbow or the middle of the floor,” Swift said. “That happened way too much in the first half. We cleaned that up in the second half. Overall we communicated, we didn’t get lost a lot on multiple handoffs and screens.”
Bentonville 69, Brookland 37
Point guard Jaylen Lee scored 17 points as the Tigers, who reached the Class 6A state semifinals last season, advanced to the Hurricane Classic semifinals with ease.
In front of a crowd that included Gov. Asa Hutchinson, whose grandson plays for the Tigers, Bentonville (2-0) led 19-7 after the first quarter, 39-17 at halftime and 55-34 after the third quarter.
Sophomores Caden Miller and Owen Dehrmann added 10 points each, followed by Mason Krakau and Abel Hutchinson with eight each for Bentonville. Five different players scored from the 3-point line for the Tigers.
David York scored 13 points to lead Brookland (2-3), which plays Manila tonight at 5:30.
North Little Rock 72, Beebe 52
The Badgers stayed close for a half before the Charging Wildcats, the defending Class 6A state champions, pulled away to reach the semifinals. North Little Rock plays Bartlett, Tenn., tonight at 8:30.
Center Kel’el Ware, who has signed with Oregon, scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half for North Little Rock. Arkansas signee Nick Smith, a senior guard, added 18 points (10 in the second half) and Corey Washington finished with 16 for the Charging Wildcats (4-0).
Rylie Marshall drilled five 3-pointers in scoring 25 points for Beebe (1-3), which plays Ridgefield Christian at 4 p.m.
North Little Rock led 28-23 at halftime. Ware scored eight points in the third quarter and Smith six as the Charging Wildcats extended their lead to 50-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Bartlett, Tenn., 79, Ridgefield Christian 27
The Panthers scored 57 points in the first half on their way to a semifinal meeting with North Little Rock.
Guard Amarr Knox scored all 13 of his points in the first half to help Bartlett (5-2) build a 57-12 halftime lead. Matthew Stokes scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Panthers.
Noah Stracener scored 16 points and Doss McDaniel seven for Ridgefield Christian (8-5).