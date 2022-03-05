Jonesboro cruises into 5A semifinals

SHERIDAN — Close finishes were the rule in the Class 5A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.
Jonesboro provided the exception.
The Hurricane breezed through Friday night's late second-round game against Sylvan Hills, drilling 11 3-pointers on the way to a 68-35 victory over the Bears at Yellowjacket Arena.
After tipping off at approximately 10 p.m., the result of six overtime periods in Friday's first two boys' games combined, Jonesboro (26-3) led for all but a few seconds of its 17th consecutive victory. Hurricane head coach Wes Swift wasted no time refocusing on tonight's 7:30 semifinal meeting with Pine Bluff (21-7).
"It was good. Again, it's such a fast turnaround," Swift said. "That's all we're worried about. Trying to get the win tonight, we knew it was going to be super late. We have to get them home, get them hydrated, get them fed and get them to bed. Of course, the coaches, we'll be up late. We need them to sleep and get some rest."
Jonesboro, the 5A-East champion, won its first two state tournament games by a combined 72 points. The Hurricane faces another No. 1 seed tonight in 5A-South winner Pine Bluff, which squeaked past Vilonia 31-30 in overtime Friday for its 15th victory in 16 games.
Marion and Lake Hamilton ousted conference champions to reach this afternoon's 1:30 semifinal. In Thursday's first quarterfinal, Marion upended 5A-West winner Russellville 49-46. Lake Hamilton stunned 5A-Central winner Little Rock Parkview 87-81 in five overtimes Friday.
Jonesboro's game with Sylvan Hills, the third-place team from the 5A-Central, was absent of drama, although Swift felt the Hurricane's shot selection left something to be desired.
Isaac Harrell hit two 3-pointers and Amarion Wilson one in the first six minutes as the Hurricane bolted to a 19-7 lead. Sylvan Hills closed within 19-13 at the end of the period and was still within eight before Jonesboro closed the half on a 10-1 run.
Jesse Washington and Deion Buford-Wesson sank 3s, the latter with four seconds left in the half, as the Hurricane took a 34-17 halftime lead.
"It was a deal where we want to shoot the ball too fast. We were shooting 3s from four and five feet behind the 3-point line without getting a paint touch," Swift said. "That was just frustrating and if we do that tomorrow night, it's going to put us in a bind, but eventually we finally made some of those.
"If we make it, then we're able to get into our pressure and everybody's better when you make shots. We finally knocked down a few in that second quarter and got some real separation."
Jonesboro opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run to push its lead above 30 points. Washington drilled back-to-back 3s while Wilson and Buford-Wesson also scored beyond the arc in a quarter that ended with the Hurricane leading 51-24.
Harrell led the Hurricane with 15 points, followed by Washington with 14, Wilson with 11 and Quion Williams with 10. James Deloach scored eight points to lead the Bears.
Swift said the Hurricane will scout today's first semifinal and hold a light practice before taking on the Zebras.
"We'll try to get over here to scout the 1:30 game and practice after that," Swift said. "We'll practice around 3, 3:30 to try to be ready for a really good Pine Bluff team who's every bit as athletic and strong as we are."