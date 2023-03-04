ROGERS — Jonesboro breezed through the quarterfinals of the Class 6A boys’ state basketball tournament with no trouble.
The Hurricane blasted Bentonville 61-28 Thursday evening to earn a berth in the semifinals. Jonesboro will play 6A-Central conference rival Cabot, which upset Springdale Har-Ber 44-38, today at 1:30 p.m.
Eleven players scored for the Hurricane, which is ranked 46th nationally this week by MaxPreps. Jonesboro (28-3) will carry a 13-game winning streak into the semifinals against Cabot (21-8).
Thursday’s victory was the ninth consecutive in state tournament competition for Jonesboro, which won the last two Class 5A state championships before moving up to 6A this season.
“We came out quick. The seniors set the tone,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said Friday. “It’s an experienced team and they were in a good frame of mind. We didn’t expect to win like that, but we did expect our guys to play well.”
Jonesboro scored the first nine points and led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Deion Buford-Wesson hit two 3-pointers while scoring seven points in the first quarter. Devarius Montgomery added six points and Isaac Harrell four in Jonesboro’s first-quarter onslaught.
“Deion knocked down a 3 to get us started. That’s always good, to see your leader kind of get comfortable out there,” Swift said. “Isaac got going pretty quick and kind of everybody else followed suit. Devarius had a really good game. It was good. We got to play a lot of people. It was a really good first game.”
Jonesboro kept up the pressure in the second quarter, pushing its lead to 32-8 at halftime. Phillip Tillman capped the third quarter with a 3-pointer as the Hurricane ended the period with a 46-16, putting the 30-point mercy rule into effect for the last eight minutes.
Montgomery was 6-of-8 from the field as he scored 13 points. He also produced six rebounds and three assists. Buford-Wesson added nine points, four rebounds and three assists; Harrell recorded nine points on 4-of-5 shooting; and Tillman produced seven points, four steals and three assists. Jonesboro was 8-of-17 from the 3-point line.
Bentonville (21-9) played without 6-9 junior Caden Miller because of an ankle injury, Swift said. The Tigers, the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West, defeated Bryant 52-50 in the first round Tuesday.
“I know that put a wrinkle in their plans. They had to go with a 6-8 sophomore who’s pretty good, but he’s not Caden and I know that threw them off a little bit,” Swift said. “But we came out and played well, jumped on them and were up 19-4. We were sharing the ball well.”
Jonesboro swept its regular-season meetings with Cabot. The Hurricane opened 6A-Central play with a 58-43 victory on the Panthers’ home court and prevailed 54-40 late last month at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
While Jonesboro won the second meeting by 14 points, Cabot trailed by only three points in the fourth quarter before the Hurricane closed the game with a late run fueled by 3-point shooting.
Cabot edged Fort Smith Northside 60-57 in the first round of the state tournament before beating Springdale Har-Ber, the West’s No. 2 seed, on Thursday. The Panthers finished third in the 6A-Central.
“They really know who they are,” Swift said. “We talked about it today, that they don’t have that big-name player that I think gets our guys excited, but what our guys need to understand is they play really well together. They have good talent. They have two or three guys who can play some level of college basketball and we just have to understand that I think it comes down to who does what they do on an everyday basis better.
“Cabot is going to try to play through the post a little bit and keep the basketball out of the paint, limit our offensive rebounds. We’re going to play a little more pace into the game and see if we can get to the free throw line probably more from our guards than our post players.”