JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s pace is tough to match.
Paragould kept up with the second-ranked Hurricane for most of the first half Tuesday night, but the game started slipping away from the Rams late in the second quarter as Jonesboro won 70-36 to extend its winning streak to 10 games in senior boys’ basketball.
Jonesboro (19-3, 9-0 5A-East) scored the last 11 points of the first half to take a 36-23 lead to the locker room at halftime. Up 50-31 after three quarters, the Hurricane started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run that put the mercy rule into effect.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said his team’s depth made a difference agains the Rams (10-11, 1-7 conference).
“This has got to be the best 10-10 team in the state in Paragould. The fact that they have only one win in our conference, they’ve been really unlucky,” Swift said. “They’ve been in practically every game. We talked about the last time we played them at their place, them getting off to such a strong start and leading us at the end of one quarter. They kind of did the same thing tonight.
“The reason we were picking them up full-court man-to-man wasn’t to turn them over, it was just to keep the pace where we wanted it and eventually wear them down. I think as you got late in the second quarter, that’s when we had our run, I think fatigue had set in and when you got into the third and fourth quarter, I think you started seeing some tired legs. I was proud that we kept our composure early when things weren’t going our way and just kept playing.”
Senior Quion Williams led the Hurricane with 18 points. Senior guard Jesse Washington reached a career milestone of 1,000 points while scoring 16 in Tuesday’s game. Senior Kavon Pointer was also in double figures with 10 points.
Swift said Washington is the sixth player to score 1,000 career points during his tenure as the Hurricane’s head coach.
“It’s not easy to do here. It’s tough to play as a sophomore, first of all, so a lot of times you only get two years. Jesse did play as a sophomore and those are the guys who have been eclipsing it,” Swift said. “We don’t have 25, 35-point per game scorers like some people do. You have to do it within our concepts and he did it, and that’s pretty impressive.”
Jonesboro played without senior point guard Amarion Wilson. Swift said Wilson is dealing with plantar fasciitis and was also sick Tuesday.
Isaiah Jackson scored 14 points to lead Paragould.
Jonesboro 48, Paragould 44
The Lady Hurricane avenged its lone 5A-East loss, holding off the Lady Rams to remain a game in front of both Marion and West Memphis in the conference standings.
Jonesboro (14-6, 8-1 conference) led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter, only to see Paragould (12-7, 4-4) narrow the gap to one possession inside the final minute on Mikayla Lambert’s fourth 3-pointer of the game.
Ereauna Hardaway made two free throws with 37.7 seconds remaining to give the Lady Hurricane a 48-44 lead. Jonesboro’s defense frustrated the Lady Rams into a jump shot that sailed out of bounds with 8.5 seconds to play.
Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said effort was the difference in her team’s play Tuesday and its 50-43 loss last month at Paragould. She credited the Lady Rams for their rally that forced the Lady Hurricane to hang on at the finish.
“Hats off to them,” Christenberry said. “They really stuck with it and trusted what they do, and they came back on us.”
Senior post Destiny Thomas scored 18 points to lead the Lady Hurricane to its seventh consecutive victory. Hardaway added 14 points, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, and Bramyia Johnson finished with eight points.
Keimauri Brown scored 13 points and Lambert added 12 for Paragould. Jonesboro focused its defense on guard Carson DeFries, who finished with five points.
“Our plan was to shut down DeFries. I thought we did really good at that, but then the rest of them picked it up and they got it done,” Christenberry said. “That’s the thing, you can’t always stop everything, so when everybody else starts hitting shots, all we could do was just try to hold on, get rebounds when they did miss and take care of the basketball.
“We missed about five layups. We made great cuts, we made the right decisions and then we just didn’t finish, and that’s what made it get so close.”
Jonesboro led 18-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. Paragould closed within 32-28 in the third quarter before the Lady Hurricane finished the period on a 5-0 run to lead 37-28.
Four different players scored from the 3-point line in Paragould’s fourth-quarter rally.
Hadlee DeFries drilled a 3 to pull the Lady Rams within 43-38 with 2:38 to go and Shakira Brown’s 3 cut Paragould’s deficit to 45-41 at the 1:59 mark. Lambert’s 3 brought the Lady Rams within two points, 46-44, with 41 seconds to go.
Jonesboro travels to Greene County Tech on Friday, while Paragould hosts Batesville.