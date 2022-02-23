Jonesboro cruises to 5A-East championship

JONESBORO — Jonesboro closed its home schedule Tuesday night by adding another trophy to its vast collection in boys’ basketball.
Senior guard Jesse Washington scored 23 points as the Hurricane rolled past Nettleton 78-41 to wrap up an outright 5A-East conference championship and the corresponding No. 1 seed in next week’s state tournament at Sheridan.
Tuesday’s victory makes Friday night’s game at second-place Marion (22-6, 11-2) only a state tournament tune-up for the Hurricane, which is ranked No. 37 nationally this week by MaxPreps.
“We clinched the conference championship tonight. It’s outright, nothing can take it away from us,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “It was a pretty good feeling back there in that locker room to do it on their senior night right here, in front of everybody, and what a great crowd it was.”
The Hurricane (23-3, 13-0 conference) went 11-0 at home this season. Jonesboro will carry a 14-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Marion, plus a 39-game win streak against in-state competition that dates to last season.
Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said Jonesboro’s ability to hit shots is what separates the Hurricane from other teams the Raiders (17-11, 5-8 conference) have faced this season.
“We’ve played some really good teams. We’ve played Bentonville West, Marion, Berryville, Blytheville, and it’s not a knock on any of those teams, but Jonesboro’s shot-making is what separates them from pretty much anybody, I think,” Deaton said. “I don’t care whatever classification you want to talk about. They’re No. 2, but they’ve got a win over North Little Rock.”
Jonesboro is ranked second behind North Little Rock in the Arkansas Sports Media overall poll. The Hurricane, the defending Class 5A state champion, is ranked No. 1 in its classification.
Five seniors comprised Jonesboro’s starting lineup Tuesday night. While the Hurricane started slowly on the offensive end, going more than two minutes before Washington hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points, it didn’t give up a field goal until Nettleton’s Brandon Anderson hit a 3 with less than a second remaining in the period.
“They got off to a great start. We didn’t shoot it well early, everybody was anxious and everything was long, I noticed, which is you’re amped up too much,” Swift said. “But defensively they didn’t give up anything to start the game.”
Washington was 9-of-15 from the field, hitting two of the Hurricane’s eight 3-pointers. Senior guard Quion Williams finished with 16 points, also sinking two 3s, while grabbing six rebounds and adding three steals.
Jonesboro led 19-6 after the first quarter and 43-22 at halftime. Washington scored 13 points in the third quarter, which ended with the Hurricane leading 70-32.
“I told him, ‘You saved a really good one for a really good time,’” Swift said of Washington, who also grabbed six rebounds and came up with three steals. “He’s kind of been our heart and soul for three years.”
Eleven players scored for the Hurricane, which shot 44.8 percent from the field while limiting the Raiders to 25.6 percent. Jonesboro forced 19 turnovers and scored 26 points in transition.
Anderson scored 16 points to lead Nettleton, hitting 5-of-10 from the field, while forward Jordan Pigram added eight points and seven rebounds. Senior guard DaVares Whitaker returned from an ankle injury for the Raiders, scoring three points.
“We knew it would be tough coming in here on senior night, but I thought our kids battled. It was the same kind of game as the first time, we just didn’t make that run in the second half,” said Deaton, whose team is scheduled to close the season tonight at Searcy. “It was nice to see DaVares play. He’s just a shell of himself, but to me he showed guts and what kind of teammate he is by going out there and trying his best.”
Jonesboro will open the state tournament Wednesday, March 2, against 5A-South No. 4 seed Hot Springs at 2:30 p.m. The 5A-South champion is also on the Hurricane’s half of the bracket as well as second-place teams from the West and Central.
Before turning its attention to the state tournament, the Hurricane will close conference play at Marion on Friday.
“It will be a flat-out war, regardless of whether we’re playing for actual seedings or whatever. That’s turned into a pretty good rivalry,” Swift said. “I look for it to be a really packed house. That’s what I told the guys in there. I think it’s going to be what we need moving into the state tournament.”