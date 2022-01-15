Jonesboro cruises to another 5A-East victory

JONESBORO — A small margin became a comfortable halftime lead Friday night when Jonesboro closed the first half on a 10-1 run.
An 11-3 surge to start the second half sent the Hurricane on its way to another blowout victory in 5A-East conference boys' basketball.
Jonesboro overpowered Greene County Tech 73-41 as six players scored seven or more points, led by Quion Williams with 17 and Jesse Washington with 15. The Hurricane, the state's top-ranked team in Class 5A, has won its first three conference games by a total of 130 points with Tuesday's trip to West Memphis on the horizon.
GCT (9-7, 1-2 conference) stayed close most of the first half before becoming the 12th opponent to score 55 or fewer points against the Hurricane (12-3, 3-0), which is ranked second overall in the state in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Coach Wes Swift said the Hurricane didn't communicate effectively on defense in the first half, which ended with Jonesboro going on a 10-1 run for a 36-22 lead. The Hurricane broke the game open with an 11-3 run that led to a 47-25 lead early in the second half.
"Greene County Tech is a very well-coached team. They know their identity; they know how they're going to go attack their opponents. There's no mistake," Swift said. "I'm always impressed with what they do on both ends of the floor, but on the offensive end of the floor probably as much as I am anyone.
"They made things difficult on us there for a while. We didn't talk very well and that's not even anything they're doing, that's us doing it to ourselves, but we got better with that in the second half."
Scoring wasn't a problem at any point for the Hurricane.
Williams, an Oklahoma State signee who became eligible at the start of conference play after moving back to Jonesboro, celebrated his first start of the season by scoring 10 seconds into the game. He had 11 points by halftime, two coming on a resounding dunk off a pass from Washington.
Washington scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Jonesboro outscored GCT 22-7 in the final period. Deion Buford-Wesson scored 11 points; Isaac Harrell drilled three 3-pointers for nine points; and Amarion Wilson and Phillip Tillman scored seven points each.
Tillman punctuated the victory in the final seconds with a dunk, Jonesboro's fifth of the night.
"We can really spread other teams out and have guys who can really attack the rim, and then we have guys who can shoot the basketball," Swift said. "When we're making shots and we're sharing the basketball, we can put up our share of points as well."
Christian Walls made four of GCT's seven 3s to lead the Eagles with 12 points. Tyler Vincent hit two 3s and added 10 points for GCT, while George Smith finished with nine points.
Jonesboro closed the first quarter on a 9-4 run to take a 16-11 lead. GCT stayed close into the second quarter, pulling within 26-21 on Benji Goodman's 3 with 3:54 left in the half, but Williams scored and Harrell hit a 3 to start Jonesboro's half-ending run.
Harrell hit another 3 and Devarius Montgomery dunked as Jonesboro ran off 11 points in a row early in the second half to push its lead above 20 points. The Hurricane led 51-34 to end the quarter.
Jonesboro's lead topped 30 points on Buford-Wesson's dunk with 2:50 left in the game.
The Hurricane visits West Memphis on Tuesday before hosting Searcy next Friday. GCT hosts Searcy on Tuesday.