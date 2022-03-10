HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro completed its march to a second consecutive Class 5A state boys’ basketball championship with 32 minutes of dominance.
Marion felt the Hurricane’s fury all afternoon Thursday as Jonesboro stormed to a 55-28 victory watched by 2,535 at Bank OZK Arena and a statewide television audience on Arkansas PBS. The Hurricane led by 17 points after one quarter, 21 after two and 30 after three to put the mercy rule into effect for the fourth time in as many state tournament games.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said his team’s state finals experience showed in the first quarter as the Hurricane opened a 23-6 lead over its 5A-East conference rival.
“We were just so locked in,” Swift said. “It looked like an experienced team versus a team that has a lot of talent, but maybe a little wide-eyed.”
Jonesboro (28-3) defeated every in-state opponent on its schedule to claim its fifth state championship in nine seasons.
Ranked 30th nationally by MaxPreps, the Hurricane closes the season with a 19-game winning streak. Jonesboro has won 44 consecutive games against in-state foes dating to December 2020.
“Just a lot fun. It’s one of the special teams in our history at Jonesboro,” Swift said. “There’s a lot of special teams out there, but this one is going to be talked about.”
Senior guard Quion Williams earned state MVP honors after leading the Hurricane with 17 points in the championship game.
Williams became eligible in January after moving back to Jonesboro from the Dallas area. He was 5-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line, also adding four rebounds and two steals.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s a great experience,” Williams said of his MVP selection. “I can’t describe it, I’m short for words.”
Swift wasn’t short for words in describing Williams, who signed with Oklahoma State in November.
“He was outstanding today. He’s turned into just an unbelievable defender,” Swift said. “I don’t know if people are watching, but this dude can defend and he can play about any position on the floor at the high school level. At the college level, he can play three. Right now, he could play the one, two or three.”
Jonesboro was dominant Thursday even without junior forward Isaac Harrell, who played one minute off the bench after suffering a wrist injury late in Wednesday’s practice.
Junior guard Deion Buford-Wesson added 15 points in 13 minutes. Seniors Jesse Washington, Kavon Pointer and Amarion Wilson combined for 13 points in a balanced effort for Jonesboro. The Hurricane shot 47.6 percent from the field and committed only seven turnovers.
Marion (26-8) gave Jonesboro its toughest test in the second half of the season only two weeks ago, holding the Hurricane to six points in the first half before ultimately falling 37-30. Washington scored five seconds into Thursday’s game as Jonesboro put up six points in the first 90 seconds, forcing a quick Marion timeout.
Nothing could slow the Hurricane, however.
Buford-Wesson scored 10 points and Williams six in the first quarter. The Hurricane forced eight turnovers in the first eight minutes, six coming on steals, and led 23-2 before the Patriots scored the last four points of the period.
Eight minutes into the game, Jonesboro was on its way to another blowout victory in the tournament. The Hurricane routed four state tournament opponents by a combined 125 points.
Jonesboro was 8-of-12 from the field in the first quarter to Marion’s 2-of-6. Unable to keep the Hurricane out of transition, the Patriots were whistled for two intentional fouls in the first quarter and three for the game.
“We’ve been fired up since we qualified for state (finals) last week,” Williams said. “We came in and practiced hard, two great practices, physical practices. We brought it to the game and kept the momentum the whole time.”
Jonesboro’s lead grew in the second quarter as the Hurricane built a 35-14 halftime lead. Williams and Buford-Wesson converted three-point plays early as the Hurricane opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run, pushing its lead above 30 points at 47-16.
The Hurricane led 50-20 after the third quarter, guaranteeing the clock would run continuously until the finish.
Ryan Forrest, Jayden Forrest and Donnie Cheers scored six points each for Marion, which shot 29.4 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
Jonesboro’s in-state success this season included victories over the two teams that met later Thursday in the Class 6A state championship game. The Hurricane also played a strong out-of-state slate, leading to its place in the MaxPreps rankings.
Swift believes his team should be ranked first overall in Arkansas.
“We beat North Little Rock, we beat Bentonville, and they’re the two teams in it,” Swift said. “We beat Little Rock Central and they were in the semifinals, so that’s three of the four (6A) semifinal teams we beat. ... This team deserves a one ranking. If it’s supposed to be played on the court, this team deserves a one ranking.”
