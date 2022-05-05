SEARCY — Jonesboro earned a share of the 5A-East conference baseball championship Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Searcy.
The Hurricane (23-6-1, 13-1 conference) and Marion (25-5, 13-1) finish as co-champions in the 5A-East.
The Patriots swept Greene County Tech on Wednesday to earn their share of the league championship.
Jonesboro defeated Searcy 8-0 in Wednesday’s first game as Lance Davis scattered eight hits while pitching a complete-game shutout.
Davis struck out six batters and didn’t issue a walk.
Josh Hyneman was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Hurricane offensively. Ty Rhoades doubled and drove in a run; Rykar Acebo had a hit and an RBI; and Maddox Morrison scored two runs and drove in one.
Hyneman was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored as Jonesboro finished the sweep with an 11-1 victory in five innings. Charlie Dominguez was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Morrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Rhoades tripled and drove in a run; Hudson Hosman had a hit and two RBIs; Barrett Waleszonia had a hit and an RBI; Will Thyer was 2-for-2; and Rylan Jones had a hit and an RBI.
Acebo pitched four scoreless innings for the victory, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking two. Meyer Maddox pitched the fifth.
Marion will be the conference’s No. 1 seed in next week’s 5A state tournament at Hot Springs, while Jonesboro will be the No. 2 seed based on a margin-of-victory tiebreaker from the teams’ doubleheader split in March. The Hurricane will play the No. 3 seed from the 5A-South in the first round of the state tournament Thursday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m.
Batesville 13-10, Nettleton 0-0
JONESBORO – Batesville’s Gage Wood pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Wednesday’s first game as the Pioneers swept Nettleton in a 5A-East baseball doubleheader.
Wood struck out 14 batters while walking four in the Pioneers’ 13-0 victory. He was also 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Pioneers (18-7, 9-5 conference) won the second game 10-0 as Caleb Teague limited the Raiders to one hit while striking out six and walking three.
Jack Lanier tripled and drove in three runs; Mark Brissey homered and drove in two runs; and John Thomas Morgan drove in two runs for Batesville.
Landon Webb reached base twice in the first game and had a hit for Nettleton in the second game.
Ford Raffo reached base in three of four plate appearances in the doubleheader.