LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro earned a place in the Class 7A state football playoffs with Friday night's 44-0 rout of winless Little Rock Central.

Terrance Brown ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Hurricane (3-7, 2-5 conference). Jonesboro earned the No. 6 seed from the 7A-Central conference and a first-round game next Friday at Bentonville West, the No. 3 seed from the 7A-West.