LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro earned a place in the Class 7A state football playoffs with Friday night's 44-0 rout of winless Little Rock Central.
Terrance Brown ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Hurricane (3-7, 2-5 conference). Jonesboro earned the No. 6 seed from the 7A-Central conference and a first-round game next Friday at Bentonville West, the No. 3 seed from the 7A-West.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hurricane scored twice in the second to take a 14-0 halftime lead over Central (0-10, 0-7 conference). Brown scored on a 4-yard run and fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Stacy, with Marco Cisneros kicking both extra points.
Jonesboro put 23 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter to put the mercy rule into effect. Brown threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Fred Giles to start the second-half scoring and the Hurricane came up with a quarterback sack in the end zone for a safety that made its lead 23-0.
Brown scored again on a 23-yard run and freshman Asa Myers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Tillman as Jonesboro's lead grew to 37-0.
Jamarion Brownlee scored Jonesboro's last touchdown on an 87-yard interception return.