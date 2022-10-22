Jonesboro earns first conference victory

JONESBORO — Jonesboro closed its home football schedule Friday night with its first 7A-Central conference victory.
Senior running back Brock McCoy ran for three touchdowns as the Hurricane rolled past Little Rock Southwest 45-28 at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The victory puts Jonesboro (2-6, 1-4 conference) in position to earn a state playoff berth in its first season of Class 7A football. Six teams from the 7A-Central will go to the playoffs and the Hurricane is in sixth place, a game ahead of Southwest (1-7, 0-5) and Little Rock Central (0-8, 0-5).
Jonesboro visits fourth-ranked Conway next week before traveling to Little Rock Central for the regular-season finale.
The Hurricane played four quarterbacks in its final home game. Phillip Tillman, who took the first snap, scored a rushing touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass from Terrance Brown. Rylan Jones and John David Carter also took snaps.
Markevious Pickett also crossed the goal line to help the Hurricane record its highest point total of the season.
Southwest opened the scoring after Jonesboro lost a fumble on its first possession. Jabron Lewis scored on a 49-yard run and the Gryphons completed the two-point pass for an 8-0 lead at the 10:45 mark of the opening period.
Jonesboro scored its first points when McCoy took a handoff from Tillman and dashed 19 yards to the end zone. The two-point try failed, leaving Southwest with an 8-6 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first quarter.
Tillman gave the Hurricane the lead when he scrambled 29 yards for a touchdown, diving into the end zone with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Marco Cisneros kicked the extra point for a 13-8 Jonesboro lead.
Jonesboro moved into scoring position when Tillman broke a 55-yard run to the Southwest 23 in the second quarter. The drive stalled, but Cisneros kicked a 31-yard field goal with 4:38 remaining to push the Hurricane's lead to 16-8.
Will Thyer's 64-yard punt return put Jonesboro on the Southwest 20 with 42 seconds remaining in the half. Brown connected with Tillman on a 20-yard touchdown pass and, after an offside penalty on the Gryphons, McCoy added the two-point conversion to set the 24-8 halftime score.
Southwest scored the first points of the second half on Lewis' 29-yard reverse pass to Marquise Roberts, pulling within 24-14 at the 8:31 mark of the third quarter. McCoy answered for Jonesboro, scoring on a 3-yard run with 30 seconds remaining in the quarter as the Hurricane's lead grew to 31-14.
Makhi Mohammed's 1-yard sneak brought Southwest within 31-20 with 7:33 to play, but Pickett burst through the Gryphons' defense on a 47-yard touchdown run. Southwest mishandled the ensuing kickoff and McCoy scored on a 19-yard run with 6:05 to play, giving Jonesboro a 45-20 lead after the PAT.
Southwest's Bryan Ussery scored the final touchdown on a 3-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 1:36 remaining.