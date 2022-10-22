Jonesboro earns first conference victory

Jonesboro's Will Thyer (1) breaks free on a 64-yard punt return during the second quarter of Friday's game against Little Rock Southwest. The Hurricane won 45-28.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro closed its home football schedule Friday night with its first 7A-Central conference victory.

Senior running back Brock McCoy ran for three touchdowns as the Hurricane rolled past Little Rock Southwest 45-28 at Cooksey-Johns Field.