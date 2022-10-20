Jonesboro edges Central in five sets

JONESBORO — Jonesboro edged Little Rock Central 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball Tuesday night.
The victory wrapped up the No. 4 state tournament seed from the 6A-Central for the Lady Hurricane (14-10-1, 6-6 conference). Jonesboro closes the regular season this evening with a non-conference match against Marion at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, then plays the 6A-West’s No. 5 seed in the first round of the 6A state tournament at Rogers Heritage next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Hope Huckabee was 16-of-16 serving with 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Lady Hurricane. Freshman Emmagin Spencer had 12 kills and two blocks, while Maddie Johnson was 12-of-12 serving with 10 kills, 10 blocks and five digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Darla Ethridge was 20-of-20 serving with 43 assists and 14 digs; Anna Parker was 21-of-21 serving with 43 digs and two assists; Sydney Parker was 17-of-20 serving with three aces, 10 digs, two kills and two assists; Julia Young was 9-of-11 serving with eight digs and four assists; Meadow Jones had eight kills, four blocks and three digs; Jimaria Jackson had four kills, four blocks and two digs; and Hadley Orr and Olivia Locke contributed four and two digs, respectively.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-23, 25-18.
The Lady Hurricane dropped a five-set non-conference match Monday night at Hot Springs Lakeside, falling 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-6.
Huckabee was 12-of-12 serving with 14 kills, 23 digs and three blocks against Lakeside. Maddie Johnson was 17-of-18 serving with 12 kills, five blocks and six digs.
Jackson contributed nine kills, four blocks and two digs; Sydney Parker was 14-of-15 serving with eight kills, 15 digs, two assists and two blocks; Anna Parker was 15-of-16 serving with 43 digs and three assists; Darla Ethridge was 17-of-18 with 24 assists, 15 digs and four kills; Meadow Jones had five kills and two blocks; Savannah Byrd was 17-of-19 with four aces, 21 assists and seven digs; and Locke had four digs.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-21, 25-21.
Valley View 3, Searcy 0
SEARCY – Valley View completed a perfect run through the 5A-East conference Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Searcy.
Riley Owens was 9-of-10 serving with 11 kills, 11 assists and five digs for the Lady Blazers (25-4-1, 14-0 conference). Valley View will play the No. 4 seed from the 5A-West in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament in Greenbrier next Tuesday at noon.
Micah McMillan added 11 assists, seven kills and eight digs for the Lady Blazers. Morghan Weaver was 16-of-16 serving with five kills, three blocks and five digs, while Jillian Frye and Kaysen Lomax had three kills each. Lomax also recorded three digs.
Ava Routledge was 13-of-13 serving with eight digs and three assists; Hayden Gartman was 8-of-8 with 12 digs; Bonnie Fagan had two kills and two blocks; and Morgan McGowen had two digs.
Valley View won the junior varsity match 25-10, 25-19.
4A-Northeast district
BLYTHEVILLE – Top-seeded Brookland and third-seeded Southside earned semifinal victories Tuesday in the 4A-Northeast high school district volleyball tournament.
Brookland and Southside will play in the finals this evening at 7. Wynne and Westside will play for third place at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Bearcats (25-4) defeated Westside 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 in the semifinals. Maddie Smith led Brookland in kills with 12, while Evan Polsgrove added six along with 12 digs.
Chloe Rodriguez recorded five kills along with 29 assists; Addy Vowell also had five kills; Rylee Walker was 20-of-20 serving with three aces; Destiny Calderon also served three aces; Lyndsey McCall was 10-of-10 serving; and Keeley Beary contributed three blocks for Brookland.
Lanie Welch was 6-of-6 serving with seven kills, seven digs and two blocks to lead Westside (12-12). Ashley Kercheval added five kills and four blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Westside, Georgia Spinks was 7-of-7 serving with eight assists, five digs and two kills; Liz Hufstedler had two kills; Mattyx Cureton added four digs and four assists; Erika Johnson recorded a team-high eight digs; Izzy Wolf came up with two blocks; and Rhyannon Sullins was 6-of-6 serving.
Southside (18-5) defeated second-seeded Wynne 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16.
3A-Northeast district
HARRISBURG – Top-seeded Hoxie and second-seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy will play for the 3A-Northeast district tournament championship this evening.
Both teams earned semifinal victories Tuesday. Hoxie defeated fourth-seeded Manila, while CRA defeated third-seeded Piggott in three sets.
Piggott and Manila will play for third place today at 5 p.m., followed by Hoxie and CRA at 7 p.m.