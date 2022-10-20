Jonesboro edges Central in five sets

Jonesboro’s Hope Huckabee (15) attacks during the first set of the Lady Hurricane’s 6A-Central match with Little Rock Central on Tuesday. Huckabee led Jonesboro with 14 kills as the Lady Hurricane won in five sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro edged Little Rock Central 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball Tuesday night.

The victory wrapped up the No. 4 state tournament seed from the 6A-Central for the Lady Hurricane (14-10-1, 6-6 conference). Jonesboro closes the regular season this evening with a non-conference match against Marion at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym, then plays the 6A-West’s No. 5 seed in the first round of the 6A state tournament at Rogers Heritage next Tuesday at 4 p.m.