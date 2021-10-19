PARAGOULD — Jonesboro rallied for a hard-fought 21-25, 27-25, 24-26, 25-20, 17-15 victory over Greene County Tech to close its 5A-East conference volleyball schedule Monday night.
Mollie McCoy, Saraya Hewitt, Jayden Hughes and Maddie Johnson all finished with double-digit kills to lead the Lady Hurricane (27-5, 12-2 conference). McCoy recorded a team-high 16 kills.
Hewitt finished with 15 kills and five digs; Hughes was 21-of-22 serving with 12 kills and 19 digs; and Johnson added 10 kills along with five blocks.
Also for the Lady Hurricane, Emmalee McLoy was 21-of-22 serving with 27 assists and nine digs; Anna Parker was 19-of-19 with 25 digs; Ella Tagupa was 16-of-16 with five kills, 10 digs and four blocks; Peyton Church was 9-of-10 with 11 digs; Rylee Waleszonia was 14-of-15 with two aces; Sydney Parker served two aces; and Caroline Hughes added four blocks.
Jonesboro will be the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East in next week’s state tournament at Marion. The Lady Hurricane will host Conway on Thursday to close the regular season.
The teams split the junior varsity match, GCT winning the first set 25-19 and Jonesboro taking the second 25-18.
4A-Northeast
POCAHONTAS —Third-seeded Westside and fourth-seeded Wynne posted victories Monday in the 4A-Northeast district volleyball tournament to earn state tournament berths.
Westside swept Pocahontas 25-23, 25-21, 25-7. The Lady Bearcats advanced to play second-seeded Brookland in Tuesday evening’s semifinals.
Abby Manley finished with 11 kills and eight digs for the Lady Warriors (16-10). Jamisen Gauntt and Laynee Montgomery added five kills each, with Montgomery also contributing 15 assists, 12 digs and two aces.
Also for Westside, Lanie Welch had four kills; Baile Rogers came up with nine digs; Georgia Spinks recorded 10 assists; Sydney Pickering finished with five digs; and Sloane Welch added three kills.
Wynne defeated Trumann 17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23 to earn a match with top-seeded Valley View in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Jayda Halfacre finished with 10 kills and seven digs for Trumann. Isabella Davis added nine kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks; Anna Lebo came up with 18 digs; and Annaleigh Penter finished with 17 assists and seven digs for the Lady Wildcats.
3A-Northeast
HOXIE — Third-seeded Harrisburg and fifth-seeded Walnut Ridge earned quarterfinal victories in the 3A-Northeast district tournament Monday, clinching berths in next week’s state tournament.
Harrisburg rallied to defeat Newport 17-25, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20, earning a meeting with second-seeded Cave City on Tuesday.
Lilly Betts was 10-of-10 serving with six kills and two aces for the Lady Hornets. Anna Claire Tracy was 14-of-15 serving with five kills; Jojo Faulkner added five kills and 12 digs; Kaylin Gipson was 21-of-22 serving with five aces and 16 digs; Akaycea Mallory added three kills, five digs and two blocks; and Emerson Kirby finished with three aces, 10 digs and 19 assists for Harrisburg.
Walnut Ridge eliminated Piggott 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18 to earn a place in Tuesday’s semifinals opposite top-seeded Hoxie.
Chloe Davis led Walnut Ridge with 10 kills, also adding eight digs and two aces. Hannah Hatfield added six kills and five digs. Melanie Jones and Avery Anderson finished with five kills each, with Jones adding eight digs and Anderson serving two aces.
Also for the Lady Bobcats, Caitlyn Sheets finished with four kills; Holly Berry was 21-of-21 serving with six aces and 23 digs; Emma Aaron finished with four aces and five digs; Maddie Burris contributed four aces, three kills and 13 assists; Kinley Davis recorded 13 assists and seven digs; and Alli Bramlett had four digs.