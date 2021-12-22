Jonesboro edges Little Rock Central in OT

JONESBORO — Jonesboro scored the first four points of overtime Tuesday night and held off Little Rock Central 52-50 in senior girls’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
T’Kera Anderson and Destiny Thomas scored in the first 64 seconds of the extra period to give the Lady Hurricane (5-3) a 51-47 lead. Ereauna Hardaway’s free throw moved Jonesboro’s lead to 52-48 at the 1:10 mark, and the Lady Hurricane held on at the end when the Lady Tigers failed to score on their final possession.
Only eight players suited up in Jonesboro’s first game since Dec. 10. With some players in quarantine, the Lady Hurricane canceled last Friday’s home game against Cabot.
“I thought we had some really, really good moments where we executed what we wanted defensively and we were more patient offensively, and then I thought we had those moments where we got tired and we let that get in our heads,” Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. “With this few kids, you can’t let getting tired get in your head. You just have to play through it and hopefully by the time we get halfway through the season, it’s a done deal where you’re used to it and it’s no big deal.”
Thomas scored 18 points and Bramyia Johnson added 15 to lead the Lady Hurricane.
Jonesboro went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 16-5 to end the period. Thomas scored six points and Johnson five in the first quarter.
Central (6-2) rallied within 26-21 at halftime and the Lady Hurricane led by six, 38-32, to end the third quarter. An 8-0 run gave the Lady Tigers a 42-40 advantage in the fourth quarter and the lead went back and forth most of the rest of the period.
Central’s Lillian Jackson converted a three-point play with 1:12 remaining, giving Central a 47-45 lead, but Johnson scored from the baseline to tie the game with 42 seconds to play. The Lady Tigers missed a shot for the lead in the closing seconds of regulation.
Kiaya Davis scored 15 points and Jordan Marshall 14 for Central.
Jonesboro will participate in the 71st annual Sandra Meadows Classic next week in Duncanville, Texas. The Lady Hurricane will play Plano, Texas, on Tuesday.
Paragould 66, Mammoth Spring 30PARAGOULD — Carson DeFries scored 23 points Tuesday night as Paragould routed Mammoth Spring 66-30 in senior girls’ basketball.
Keimauri Brown added 10 points for the Lady Rams (7-1). Sam Wood and Mikayla Lambert finished with nine points each for Paragould, which will play Valley Springs on Tuesday in the Ultimate Auto Group tournament at Mountain Home.
Sara Crowe scored 14 points for Mammoth Spring (14-5).