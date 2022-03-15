RUSSELLVILLE — Another high school basketball season has come and gone as the state finals were played in Hot Springs over the weekend, crowning 12 state champions.
The final Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Polls were released Tuesday afternoon with changes atop both boys' and girls' overall rankings and several among the classification rankings. As usual, all the state championship winners were unanimous choices for the No. 1 spots in their respective classifications
On the boys' side, 5A champion Jonesboro and 6A champion North Little Rock traded spots as the pair have been ranked first and second all season. The Charging Wildcats were ranked No. 1 the entire regular season, but did have a loss to Jonesboro. In the final balloting, the Hurricane received nine first-place votes to seven for the Wildcats, edging North Little Rock by a single point.
The Magnolia Panthers (29-0) was the only undefeated boys' team this season and finished third overall, followed by 6A runner-up Bentonville and 6A semifinalist Fayetteville.
The Blytheville Chickasaws (28-7), runners-up to Magnolia in the 4A, make their first appearance in the overall top 10 at No. 6 followed by 5A runner-up Marion, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Parkview and Lake Hamilton.
In the 6A rankings, North Little Rock was followed by Bentonville, Fayetteville, Little Rock Central and Bryant. And in the 5A rankings, Jonesboro was followed by Marion, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Parkview and Pine Bluff. Both North Little Rock and Jonesboro were the No. 1 team in their class the entire season.
In 4A, Magnolia was followed by Blytheville, Little Rock Mills, Farmington and Berryville. Magnolia was atop the 4A for much of the season, although Farmington started there at the season's beginning. Mills and Berryville joined the rankings after deep postseason runs.
In 3A, Osceola went from not being ranked several weeks ago to the top spot. Dumas, which was ranked first most of the year, was runner-up to the Seminoles. Elkins, McGehee and Walnut Ridge round out the top 5. McGehee is ranked for the first time this season.
In 2A, Lavaca was ranked No. 1 all season and finishes there after beating Magnet Cove in the title game. Magnet Cove came from nowhere to get to the state finals. Marianna finished third followed by Acorn and Eureka Springs.
In 1A, Bradley had been flirting with the rankings on and off all season, but wound up as the state champ, beating County Line in the finale. Calico Rock made a strong postseason run to finish third as did Guy-Perkins who finished fourth. Marked Tree, the top team before the postseason, finished fifth.
On the girls' side, the North Little Rock Lady Wildcats picked up another state championship and after being ranked No. 2 for a good chunk of the season, finishing as the top team in the state.
The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz, last year's top team, picked up their fourth straight Class 2A state championship and finished second in the overall. The Lady Katz finished a perfect 34-0 and have won their last 65 games.
After spending the entire regular season at No. 1, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats fell to No. 3 after their upset loss in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tourney.
The Bergman Lady Panthers was the only other undefeated girls team, finishing 43-0 and fourth overall. The 5A champ Greenwood Lady Bulldogs were fifth, followed by 6A runner-up Fort Smith Northside, 4A champion Nashville, 5A runner-up Jonesboro, 6A state semifinalist Springdale Har-Ber and 4A runner-up Farmington.
In 6A, North Little Rock was followed by Conway, Northside, Har-Ber and Little Rock Central. Those five teams have made up the 6A top 5 most of the season.
In 5A, Greenwood was followed by Jonesboro, Little Rock Christian, Marion, Lake Hamilton and West Memphis. Greenwood started the season at No. 1, then fell to No. 2 for a few weeks before regaining the top spot.
In 4A, Nashville was followed by Farmington, Pulaski Academy, Prairie Grove and Magnolia. Nashville and Farmington arguably played the best game of the weekend in Hot Springs as the Lady Scrappers won on a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.
In 3A, Bergman was followed by Lamar, Clinton, Valley Springs and Booneville. Bergman defeated every one of those teams except Booneville as the two did not meet.
In 2A, Melbourne was followed by Bigelow, Salem, Quitman and Marmaduke. Melbourne has been ranked No. 1 in 2A for several years now.
In 1A, Norfork was followed by Mammoth Spring, Kingston, Kirby and Mount Vernon-Enola. Norfork has been ranked No. 1 during the regular season the last few years, but finally broke through and won the state championship this year.
State basketball poll
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (9);28-3;151;2
2. North Little Rock (7);28-3;150;1
3. Magnolia;29-0;118;3
4. Bentonville;22-9;96;–
5. Fayetteville;21-7;71;6
6. Blytheville;28-7;66;–
7. Marion;25-8 ;64;–
8. LR Central;18-12;36;–
9. LR Parkview;24-4;20;4
10. Lake Hamilton;24-7;19;–
Others receiving votes: Farmington 18, Osceola 17, Bryant 13, LR Mills 10, Springdale Har-Ber 9, Springdale 9, Bentonville West 7, Pine Bluff 5, Dumas 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (16);28-3;80;1
2. Bentonville;22-9;61;–
3. Fayetteville;21-7;46;2
4. LR Central;18-12;28;–
5. Bryant;15-9;10;4
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6, Springdale 6, Bentonville West 3.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (16);28-3;80;1
2. Marion;25-8 ;60;5
3. Lake Hamilton;24-7;41;–
4. LR Parkview;24-4;29;2
5. Pine Bluff;21-8;27;4
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Magnolia (16);29-0;80;1
2. Blytheville;28-7;63;3
3. LR Mills;22-8;42;–
4. Farmington;30-2;31;2
5. Berryville;27-8;23;–
Others receiving votes: Forrest City 2, Robinson 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Osceola (16);29-4;80;1
2. Dumas;28-4;64;3
3. Elkins;29-5;40;2
4. McGehee;18-9;35;–
5. Walnut Ridge;24-7;12;–
Others receiving votes: Bergman 3, Mayflower 2, Episcopal Collegiate 2, Manila 1, Central Arkansas Christian 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lavaca (16);35-2;80;1
2. Magnet Cove;28-9;54;–
3. Marianna;21-8;32;–
4. Acorn;29-10;26;–
5. Eureka Springs;35-4;22;3
Others receiving votes: Dierks 13, Junction City 6, Buffalo Island Central 6, Rector 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bradley (16);36-5;80;–
2. County Line;40-5;64;4
3. Calico Rock;28-12;44;–
4. Guy-Perkins;23-11;15;–
(tie) Marked Tree;28-2;15;1
Others receiving votes: Wonderview 14, West Side Greers Ferry 4, The New School 2, Brinkley 2.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (11);28-4;151;2
2. Melbourne (5);34-0;124;4
3. Conway;28-2;94;1
4. Bergman;43-0;93 ;6
5. Greenwood;27-4;92;8
6. FS Northside;24-6;87;6
7. Nashville;33-2;55 ;–
8. Jonesboro;22-7;52;10
9. Springdale Har-Ber;22-5;43;5
10. Farmington;33-2;40;3
Others receiving votes: LR Central 19, Lake Hamilton 9, LR Christian 7, Norfork 7, West Memphis 4, Pulaski Academy 2, Bentonville 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (16);28-4;80;2
2. Conway;28-2;50;1
3. FS Northside;24-6;49;4
4. Springdale Har-Ber;22-5;36;3
5. LR Central;21-10;22;5
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 2, Bryant 1.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (16);27-4;80;1
2. Jonesboro;22-7;60;3
3. LR Christian ;24-5;38;–
4. Marion;21-11;25;–
5. Lake Hamilton;25-3;14;2
(tie) West Memphis;19-8;14;5
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville 5, Vilonia 3, Benton 1.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Nashville (16);33-2;80;2
2. Farmington;33-2;64;1
3. Pulaski Academy;24-9;47;–
4. Prairie Grove;19-14;24;–
5. Magnolia;23-6;16;4
Others receiving votes: Wynne 4, Highland 2, Gentry 1, Morrilton 1, Southside Batesville 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (16);43-0;80;1
2. Lamar;31-3;63;3
3. Clinton;31-5;34;5
(tie) Valley Springs;28-12;34;–
5. Booneville;29-2;13;2
Others receiving votes: Centerpoint 11, Manila 3, Fouke 1, Mountain View 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Melbourne (16);34-0;80;1
2. Bigelow;25-5;62;4
3. Salem;22-9;41;–
4. Quitman;28-6;33;3
5. Marmaduke;39-4;19;2
Others receiving votes: Tuckerman 4, Rector 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Norfork (16);36-8;80;1
2. Mammoth Spring;33-8;64;4
3. Kingston;29-9;40;5
4. Kirby;31-7;36;3
5. Mount Vernon-Enola;30-3;14;2
Others receiving votes: Ozark Mountain 4, Wonderview 2.