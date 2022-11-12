CENTERTON — Bentonville West scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added one more in each of the last three to defeat Jonesboro 42-20 Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A state football playoffs.
The Wolverines (8-3) opened a 28-12 halftime lead on their way to the quarterfinals and a rematch with Cabot, which defeated Bentonville West 34-10 when the teams met during the regular season.
Jake Casey was 16-of-31 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines. Two West receivers topped 100 yards, Ty Durham catching three passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Bell had five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Terrance Brown led Jonesboro in rushing with 99 yards on five carries and was 15-of-27 passing for 156 yards. Chris Stacy caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Phillip Tillman had eight receptions for 73 yards for the Hurricane.
Jonesboro (3-8) trailed 21-0 just over seven minutes into the game. West took the lead less than two minutes into the game on Casey's 50-yard touchdown pass to Durham, then extended its lead to 14-0 when Laynce Stroud returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown.
Casey's 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Brust gave the Wolverines a 21-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter. Brown's 57-yard touchdown pass to Stacy put Jonesboro on the scoreboard with 2:30 remaining in the opening period.
Both teams scored in the last two minutes of the second quarter. Casey fired a 57-yard touchdown pass to Bell for West, while Brock McCoy scored on a 1-yard run for the Hurricane with five seconds left in the half.
Casey's fourth touchdown pass, a 53-yard strike to Durham, came with 7:03 left in the third quarter. The Wolverines took 42-12 lead on Cole Edmondson's 19-yard run with 8:24 left in the game.
Jonesboro's Markevious Pickett scored on a 1-yard run with 3:51 left in the game. Brown passed to Grant Bartels for the two-point conversion.