CENTERTON — Bentonville West scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added one more in each of the last three to defeat Jonesboro 42-20 Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A state football playoffs.

The Wolverines (8-3) opened a 28-12 halftime lead on their way to the quarterfinals and a rematch with Cabot, which defeated Bentonville West 34-10 when the teams met during the regular season.