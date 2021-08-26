JONESBORO — Close football games have become the norm when Jonesboro and Little Rock Catholic get together.
Three of the last four meetings between the Hurricane and Rockets were decided in the final two minutes. A last-minute touchdown pass helped Jonesboro win 28-24 last year in Little Rock and the Hurricane needed a last-minute interception in the end zone to prevail 18-13 at home two years ago.
“Every year, for the most part, has been a really, really good football game. I think we’re very evenly matched with them,” Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman said. “It’s a good kickoff because it’s one of those games where it’s two teams that are very similar offensively, and aggressive and attacking defensively. You’re going to have to play really well to win.”
Jonesboro and Catholic open the season against each other for the third consecutive year when they meet tonight at Cooksey-Johns Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, the last with 15 seconds to play, lifted the Hurricane over the Rockets last season at War Memorial Stadium. Catholic defeated Sylvan Hills and Benton, two more Class 6A teams, on the road in its next two games.
The Rockets play in the 7A-Central, which has four teams ranked among the state’s overall preseason top 10 in No. 1 Bryant, No. 4 Conway, No. 5 Cabot and No. 8 North Little Rock.
“I think if you put them in 6A, they’re in the top of 6A,” Coleman said of the Rockets, who were 5-7 in 2020. “That’s kind of the general consensus of what everybody thinks from the 6A coaches.”
Coming off a 6-4 season, Jonesboro is ranked fourth in 6A in the preseason Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Hurricane blitzed Mountain Home 49-26 in its benefit game last week, scoring two touchdowns on special teams to go with touchdown passes of 41 and 49 yards.
Coleman expects the Rockets’ passing game to present a challenge for Jonesboro’s defense.
“The one thing that you really admire about Coach (John) Fogleman, especially offensively because he calls the offense, is the concepts they use aren’t necessarily trendy or complex, but they’re just so solid and well-coached, and they throw it well enough and catch it well enough that it’s really tough to defend,” Coleman said. “They’re going to do a lot of stuff offensively that will attack a particular coverage. They’re going to attack the coverage you’re playing and they’re going to be really good at it.”
Jonesboro’s defense is anchored by its senior safeties, John Paul Pickens and Jack Cheatham. The Hurricane has new starters at cornerback.
“It will be a good test for our corners because we’re still rotating guys. We’re trying to find those couple of guys who are going to step up and be the mainstays,” Coleman said. “We know how good JP and Jack are at the safety position, but they’re going to test them. We’re going to have to search and find the best plan of attack, whether we’re going to stay even or go odd up front, too.”
Senior quarterback Rykar Acebo was 12-of-18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns in just over a half against Mountain Home. Senior Kavon Pointer leads what is expected to be a deep wide receiver corps.
Pass protection is Coleman’s concern with an offensive line that is inexperienced in spots. At one time in the scrimmage, Coleman said the Hurricane had three sophomores on the line.
“Mountain Home and Catholic are similar up front with how they stunt, twist and slant,” Coleman said. “It tests the communication and this is something every team goes through, the communication and the chemistry with the offensive line doesn’t just happen. It takes time and right now it’s taking a little more time than normal.”
Jonesboro holds a 12-3 all-time lead over Catholic in a series that dates to 1936. Tonight’s game is the first on an all-7A non-conference schedule for the Hurricane, which visits Cabot and Conway in the next two weeks.