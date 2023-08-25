Jonesboro faces West Memphis in George's debut

JONESBORO — Tyler George debuts as Jonesboro High School’s head football coach tonight with the Hurricane facing a longtime rival.
Jonesboro opens the 2023 season against West Memphis in the 66th meeting of a rivalry that dates to 1955. Kickoff at Cooksey-Johns Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Hurricane unofficially started the season a week ago with a benefit game against Mountain Home that George considered unsatisfactory. Both teams played starters in the scrimmage’s first half, which ended with the visiting Bombers leading 24-14.
“I was a little pleased with how we were able to get into some tempo at times and execute there, but from an overall standpoint, I don’t feel like it’s where it needs to be,” George said. “I was not satisfied at all with the way we played, with the energy, the hype on the sideline, the passion on the field. I wasn’t happy with that one bit. Obviously we have to play with effort.
“When we turn on the film, we want people to say, ‘Jonesboro plays extremely hard,’ and when I turned it on Friday night, I didn’t see that.”
George, the Hurricane’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, took over as head coach in June. Jonesboro is looking to bounce back after posting a 3-8 record last year in its first season as a Class 7A member.
West Memphis leads the all-time series 34-29-2 after winning last year’s meeting 27-20. Jonesboro had possession twice inside the Blue Devils’ 20-yard line in the final four minutes without scoring, leading to the first of three losses by eight points or less for the Hurricane.
George said early success could mean a good deal for this year’s team.
“I was telling our guys to pick up the urgency. To me, this is a must-win ballgame,” George said. “We lost it last year, it was a close battle, and if we can get this one, that brings confidence, belief and all that. We’ve been telling them that we’re not far away if we play the way we’re coached to play. If you get a win, then the kids start going, ‘Well, yeah, Coach is right.’”
After winning only six games in Robert Hooks’ first two seasons as head coach, West Memphis bounced back to post a 6-5 mark last season. The Blue Devils, who return three all-state selections, were among the teams receiving votes for the Class 6A rankings in the preseason Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Senior quarterback Keland Mills (5-11, 188) and senior receiver Dylan Greer (5-9, 171) both earned all-state honors last season. Defensively, senior defensive lineman Scotty Dobbins (5-11, 261) was an all-state selection and defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (6-2, 257) has made a verbal commitment to Cincinnati.
“They have some weapons. Their biggest threat is their quarterback. He has an arm that comes from the left side,” George said. “He can throw it as far as he wants to on any given play, and he throws it hard. They do a decent job with their running game, adding him into the run game, and their receivers, they’re fast.”
“They have two really good defensive linemen. Both of them, I think they’re D-1 guys. Any time they get loose, they can destroy a drive. We have to be extremely physical and extremely focused on our job up front to kind of keep them at bay.”
Jonesboro mounted two scoring drives in the first half against Mountain Home, with senior running back Markevious Pickett and sophomore running back Jordan Daniels scoring once each.
Pickett ran for 72 yards on nine carries, while Daniels had 30 on six attempts. Senior quarterback Terrance Brown was 7-of-18 passing for 77 yards on a night when dropped passes hampered the Hurricane.
“I thought Terrance threw an accurate ball for the most part. We have to do a better job of catching it,” George said. “There were way too many dropped balls, really on both sides. We had four PBUs with our defensive backs and three of them should have interceptions that we dropped. We dropped some key, wide-open balls at receiver that made us stall drives where we felt like we had some momentum to go score it.
“We have to be better there, but when we do catch it, we have guys like Chris Stacy, Kelen Smith, Matt Bartels and Avion Jones who can go and make things happen. Our run game was decent against Mountain Home with Markevious Pickett running the ball and Jordan Daniels.”
After playing only four home games last season, the Hurricane will enjoy an easier travel schedule with seven games at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Jonesboro opens the season with four consecutive home games against West Memphis, Lake Hamilton, DeSoto Central (Miss.) and Cabot. The first road game is Sept. 29 at Bryant.
George said his team is excited to start the season at home against the Blue Devils.
Our guys know some of their guys; some of their guys know ours. I have a really good relationship with Coach Hooks and it’s a rivalry,” George said. “They’ve been playing each other, both of our programs, for a while. It means a lot because they were a huge 6A-East rival. It’s the first game of the season, it’s my first true game as a head coach. We want to start this thing off on the right foot.”