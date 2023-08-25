Jonesboro faces West Memphis in George's debut

First-year Jonesboro head football coach Tyler George looks on during the Hurricane’s benefit game against Mountain Home last week. The Hurricane will open the season tonight against West Memphis at Cooksey-Johns Field.

JONESBORO — Tyler George debuts as Jonesboro High School’s head football coach tonight with the Hurricane facing a longtime rival.

Jonesboro opens the 2023 season against West Memphis in the 66th meeting of a rivalry that dates to 1955. Kickoff at Cooksey-Johns Field is set for 7:30 p.m.

