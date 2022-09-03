PEARCY — Jonesboro lost its second heartbreaker in as many games Friday night.
Lake Hamilton drove 97 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes to defeat the Hurricane 26-21 in a game twice delayed because of lightning. Justin Crutchmer scored the Wolves' game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with four seconds remaining in the game.
The Hurricane, which lost its opener 27-20 at West Memphis, trailed much of the night at Lake Hamilton (2-0). Crutchmer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Easton Hurley in the second quarter as the Wolves took a 14-0 halftime lead.
Jonesboro (0-2) rallied in the third period. Markevious Pickett scored on a 38-yard run and Will Barnett kicked the extra point to pull the Hurricane within a touchdown.
Pickett scored again on a 1-yard run and Barnett added the extra point to pull Jonesboro into a tie at 14.
Lake Hamilton regained the lead on Hurley's 62-yard touchdown pass to Crutchmer in the fourth quarter, though the Hurricane blocked the extra point to stay within 20-14.
The game went into another delay with 5:07 remaining and Lake Hamilton in possession at its 20-yard line.
Jonesboro forced a punt when the game resumed after 10 p.m., then drove for the go-ahead touchdown. Terrance Brown found Maddox Morrison on a 41-yard touchdown pass and Barnett kicked the extra point, giving the Hurricane a 21-20 lead with 2:07 remaining.
Hurley's 28-yard pass to Crutchmer put the Wolves on the Jonesboro 42-yard line with 29 seconds to play. A 28-yard pass to Gavin Thomason gave Lake Hamilton a first down at the Jonesboro 3 with 11 seconds to play, setting up Crutchmer's game-winning run.
Jonesboro is off this week. The Hurricane will host Center Hill, Miss., in its home opener Sept. 16.