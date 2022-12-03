Jonesboro, Fayetteville reach tournament final

JONESBORO — Jonesboro earned an opportunity to defend the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic championship with a defensive performance that received coach Wes Swift's approval.
The Hurricane held Pine Bluff to 14 points in the first half Friday night and maintained a lead through the final three quarters of a 54-45 victory over the Zebras during the tournament semifinals at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
"I thought it was our best defensive performance of the year so far, with the physicality that we played with, especially on the interior," Swift said. "When they got in there, a lot of times they would score, but it was really hard for them to get it in there and I was really with how our skinny guys battled."
Jonesboro, which has played in every Hurricane Classic final since 2002, will try to keep the championship trophy in town for the second consecutive season. The Hurricane (4-1) will play Fayetteville (6-0) in the finals tonight at 5:30.
Fayetteville escaped Nettleton 58-55 in overtime in the second semifinal as Ornette Gaines scored 32 points, including a 3-pointer that allowed the Bulldogs to force overtime.
While Jonesboro advanced without drama at the buzzer, the Hurricane had a tougher time with the Zebras than they did in last season's Class 5A state semifinals.
"Pine Bluff's got a really good team," said Swift, whose team defeated the Zebras 65-39 in last year's state tournament. "That's who we played in the semifinals last year and they did lose two (players), but they have the majority back and I think they're going to make another deep run in the 5A state tournament."
Senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson led the Hurricane with 19 points. Buford-Wesson drilled a couple of 3s in the first quarter to help Jonesboro take the lead for good, then sank two more in the fourth as the Hurricane frustrated the Zebras' comeback efforts.
Swift said Buford-Wesson is getting better and better as he and other returnees adapt to different roles with the graduation of last season's seniors.
"My favorite shot (from Buford-Wesson) was a trail 3 when they got it to five or six or so, and he just didn't even think about it," Swift said. "I looked at Coach (Kenton) Weaver and Coach (Sammie) Lewis and I said, 'That's a Jesse Washington-type shot right there.'
"We're looking for those guys to take the wheel, so to speak. They've kind of been riding in the passenger seat; good players, but they haven't had to drive the car. That was one of those plays where it was good to see him have the confidence to shoot it and make it."
Senior guard Phillip Tillman, who finished with seven points, made another of those plays in the final minute of the game.
With Jonesboro leading 50-45 coming out of a timeout, Tillman drove the lane for a basket with 28 seconds to play. Pine Bluff was unable to answer, and C.J. Larry made two free throws with 10 seconds to play to set the final score.
"We're looking for the handoff coming off of that and if there's a downhill possibility, take it," Swift said of Tillman's basket. "There's option two, but we didn't want option two if we could get option one, which was Phil downhill."
Senior forward Isaac Harrell added nine points for the Hurricane on three 3s.
Junior guard Courtney Crutchfield scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Pine Bluff. Jordon Harris, a 6-6, 240-pound senior center who is a Division I football prospect, added 10 points for the Zebras.
Jonesboro led 10-7 after Buford-Wesson's 3 to end the first quarter. The Hurricane tacked on the first eight points of the second quarter, a run that included 3s from Chris Stacy and Harrell, and led 23-14 at halftime.
After leading by as many as 11 in the third quarter, the Hurricane saw the Zebras rally as Crutchfield scored nine points in the period. Stacy hit a 3 with 1:05 left in the quarter and Luke Baltz scored in the closing seconds to give Jonesboro a 39-31 lead to end the quarter.
A 7-0 run helped Pine Bluff pull within 47-43 with 1:52 to go. Harrell answered with a 3 on the other end to start a game-ending 7-2 surge for the Hurricane.
Fayetteville 58, Nettleton 55
Nettleton narrowly missed an upset that would have made the championship game a crosstown battle.
After trailing 25-15 at halftime and by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, the Raiders (4-1) moved to the verge of victory with a fourth-quarter rally that included five 3s. Gaines' last-second heroics forced overtime and the Bulldogs did just enough in the extra period to escape.
"I'm kind of at a loss for words, but I'm super proud of my guys," Nettleton coach Aaron Deaton said. "We came to this tournament to get better, and Fayetteville is ranked in 6A."
Down 12 points late in the third quarter, Nettleton began to rally as Derodrick Moton and Darius Thompson scored the last four points to pull the Raiders within 36-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Curtez Smith and Taylor Smith drilled 3s within a minute of each other as the Raiders closed within 39-36 with 5:37 to go. Another Taylor Smith 3 cut Fayetteville's lead to 41-39 at the 4:52 mark.
Moton fouled out with about four minutes left, but Taylor Smith hit another 3 with 3:29 left to make the score 43-42. He scored again with 1:37 remaining to put the Raiders ahead, 44-43, for the first time since early in the second quarter.
Taylor Smith fouled out in a loose ball scramble with 1:09 to play. Fayetteville's Brylan Sims made two free throws to put the Bulldogs back in the lead, but Curtez Smith hit a 3 with 55 seconds left for a 47-45 Nettleton lead.
The Bulldogs missed a 3 and fouled Curtez Smith, who made one of two free throws for a three-point lead. Gaines' 3 tied the game at 48 with three seconds left.
"Looking back, I probably should have switched something up at the end, maybe fouled," Deaton said.
Jaiden Wilson's 3 put Fayetteville in front with 3:22 left in overtime. Gaines hit another 3 with 1:24 to go, giving the Bulldogs a 54-50 edge.
DeShun Jackson's 3 brought Nettleton within 54-53 with 52.6 seconds left in overtime, but Gaines and Wilson made two free throws each to help the Bulldogs advance.
Taylor Smith made four 3s in leading Nettleton with 20 points. Curtez Smith added 10 points for the Raiders, who play Pine Bluff for third place at 4 p.m.
"It's a tough loss. I'm proud of the kids and the way they battled, especially after Taylor fouled out," Deaton said. "I thought we stayed in the game and gave ourselves a chance. Make a few more free throws, you probably win, but Fayetteville is good."