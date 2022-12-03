Jonesboro, Fayetteville reach tournament final

Jonesboro's Phillip Tillman attempts a shot over Pine Bluff's Deriyon Graydon (14) during the second half of Friday's semifinal game in the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro earned an opportunity to defend the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic championship with a defensive performance that received coach Wes Swift's approval.

The Hurricane held Pine Bluff to 14 points in the first half Friday night and maintained a lead through the final three quarters of a 54-45 victory over the Zebras during the tournament semifinals at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

