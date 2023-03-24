GULF SHORES, Ala. — Jonesboro rallied to defeat Bentonville on Thursday before losing to Rogers Heritage in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic high school baseball tournament.
A nine-run sixth inning sent the Hurricane to a 10-8 victory over Bentonville in a morning semifinal game. Rogers Heritage defeated Jonesboro 9-1 in the championship game Thursday afternoon.
Rylan Jones was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in Jonesboro’s victory over Bentonville. Jones also earned the victory by pitching 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.
Will Thyer was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs; Charlie Dominguez had a hit and an RBI; and Jordan Noell had a double and three RBIs for Jonesboro, which went 4-1 in the tournament.
Nicholas Falls recorded the final two outs to earn the save for the Hurricane, which trailed 5-1 before scoring nine runs in the sixth.
Heritage (12-2) scored in all six innings of the championship game, putting up three runs in the second inning and two in the third. Jonesboro (8-5) scored its only run in the fourth inning.
Jones was 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored the only run for Jonesboro. Maddox Morrison was 2-for-3 with a double; and Dominguez also hit a double.
Luke Askew was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Heritage. Aidan Adair was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Hurricane rallied to edge Greenbriar, Tenn., 4-3 in eight innings on Wednesday. Down 3-0 after Greenbriar scored three runs in the top of the sixth, the Hurricane scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to force extra innings, then plated the winning run in the eighth.
Jones was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Thyer added a hit and an RBI; Hudson Hosman doubled and scored twice; Morrison tripled and drove in two runs; and Landon Chlapecka was 2-for-3 for Jonesboro.
Meyer Maddox pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out two batters. Hosman worked three innings in relief for the victory, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out four batters.