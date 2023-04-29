BRYANT — Sophomore Demetrius Moore finished in the top three in three events Thursday to lead Jonesboro to third place in the boys’ team standings of the 6A-Central conference track and field meet.

Moore won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.94 seconds. He finished second in the 200 in 22.50 seconds and was third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 3/4 inches.