BRYANT — Sophomore Demetrius Moore finished in the top three in three events Thursday to lead Jonesboro to third place in the boys’ team standings of the 6A-Central conference track and field meet.
Moore won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.94 seconds. He finished second in the 200 in 22.50 seconds and was third in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Meet host Bryant took the boys’ team title with 218.5 points, followed by Cabot in second with 137 points and Jonesboro in third with 120.5 points. Conway (84) was fourth, Little Rock Catholic (65) fifth, North Little Rock (52) sixth, Little Rock Central (14) seventh and Little Rock Southwest (9) eighth.
Junior Alex Elliot gave Jonesboro another first-place finish by winning the 110 hurdles in 15.49 seconds.
Runner-up finishes came from Marcus Evans in the triple jump (43-7 1/4); Trevon Jones in the discus throw (142-8), Gavin McDowell in the pole vault (13-10) and the 4x800 relay team (8:37.37). Matt Cooper finished third in the shot put (49-2) and the Hurricane 4x400 relay team was also third (3:43.52).
Jonesboro was fourth in the girls’ team standings with 78 points. Cabot won the meet with 183 points, followed by Bryant (158), Conway (127), Jonesboro, Little Rock Central (72.5), Mount St. Mary Academy (35.5), North Little Rock (31) and Little Rock Southwest (12).
Senior Kalaiya Dixon and junior Savannah Byrd gave the Lady Hurricane a couple of first-place finishes. Dixon won the high jump with a clearance of 5-3, while Byrd prevailed in the 800 with a time of 2:27.19.
The Lady Hurricane’s 4x200 relay team was third (1:47.21).