Jonesboro holds off Marion, extends home win streak

JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s sixth consecutive victory over Marion didn’t come easily.
The Hurricane built a double-digit lead in the first half Tuesday night and held off the Patriots down the stretch for a 48-42 victory in senior boys’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Ranked No. 1 overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, Jonesboro (10-1) will carry an eight-game winning streak into next week’s King Cotton Holiday Classic at Pine Bluff. Tuesday’s victory was the Hurricane’s 25th consecutive home win, a streak that began in January 2021.
After trailing 16-3 less than two minutes into the second quarter, Marion (7-5) gradually closed the gap in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship game. The Patriots inched within four points in the final minute before Deion Buford-Wesson hit a couple of free throws with 18 seconds to play and Isaac Harrell drew a charge to end Marion’s final possession.
“It was a game that turned into what I call a six-foot radius game in the last four minutes,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “It just became a power game on both ends and who could score on that second or third shot on a possession, because it seemed like nobody was making their first ones.
“I thought the advantage went to them there for a little bit, but that last 45, 50 seconds or whatever, they didn’t get a second shot. There for about two or three minutes, I thought they got all the offensive rebounds.”
Marion ended the night with 11 offensive rebounds and an overall 33-28 rebounding advantage. The Patriots were also 14-of-21 at the free throw line to the Hurricane’s 7-of-10, but shot just 30 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers to Jonesboro’s seven.
Phillip Tillman scored 14 points to lead Jonesboro for the second consecutive game. Tillman, who scored 25 points last week against Little Rock Mills, was 6-of-13 from the field against Marion.
“That mid-range game seems to be a strength of his,” Swift said, “and we’ve got to utilize that within the flow of the game.”
Buford-Wesson added 13 points and Harrell 10 for the Hurricane, which shot 33.3 percent from the field. Devarius Montgomery was Jonesboro’s leading rebounder with 12.
Lyndell Buckingham scored 13 points and Kayden Nesbitt 10 for the Patriots.
Jonesboro led 10-3 after a quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 40-30 after the third quarter. Swift said offensive issues affected the Hurricane on the other end of the court, something he hasn’t noticed previously.
“Our offense got in our head a little bit. Because we bogged down a little bit offensively, I thought we let down a little bit defensively. I didn’t think we played awful, but I just thought we let down,” Swift said. “I thought it affected us probably for the first time this year. I thought defensively we got worse because of our offensive woes that we have to figure out.”
Jonesboro didn’t score for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Montgomery scored inside to end the drought with 4:19 remaining, giving the Hurricane a 42-33 lead.
The Hurricane’s lead stood at five points, 44-39, before Kylen Kelly made two free throws with 1:28 to go. Buckingham converted a three-point play with 20 seconds to play, pulling the Patriots within 46-42.
Tonight’s game against Vilonia has been postponed until Jan. 11. Jonesboro opens the King Cotton Holiday Classic with Covington, Ga., Newton on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.