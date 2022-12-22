Jonesboro holds off Marion, extends home win streak

Jonesboro’s Phillip Tillman drives between Marion defenders during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Tillman scored 14 points as Jonesboro won 48-42.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s sixth consecutive victory over Marion didn’t come easily.

The Hurricane built a double-digit lead in the first half Tuesday night and held off the Patriots down the stretch for a 48-42 victory in senior boys’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

