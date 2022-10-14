JONESBORO — Jonesboro is planning to play two quarterbacks in tonight’s Homecoming game against North Little Rock.

Head coach Randy Coleman said junior Terrance Brown remains the Hurricane’s starting quarterback and will play the first two offensive series against the Charging Wildcats. Sophomore Rylan Jones will lead the offense in Jonesboro’s third and fourth series, Coleman said, and the coaching staff will make a call from there on who will play the position.

