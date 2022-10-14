JONESBORO — Jonesboro is planning to play two quarterbacks in tonight’s Homecoming game against North Little Rock.
Head coach Randy Coleman said junior Terrance Brown remains the Hurricane’s starting quarterback and will play the first two offensive series against the Charging Wildcats. Sophomore Rylan Jones will lead the offense in Jonesboro’s third and fourth series, Coleman said, and the coaching staff will make a call from there on who will play the position.
“We’re just trying to get a little boost in the passing game,” Coleman said Thursday. “Right now we’re completing 41, 42 percent with five touchdowns and eight interceptions, and we’re running the ball so effectively that if we could open up the passing game a little more, it makes our offense a lot more dynamic and explosive.”
While Jonesboro (1-5, 0-3 7A-Central) has averaged better than 252 rushing yards per game, the Hurricane has not been able to mount a consistent passing attack entering tonight’s 7 o’clock contest at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Brown, who is in his first season as Jonesboro’s starting quarterback, has 520 yards and a team-high six touchdowns rushing. He has passed for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 left-hander who holds on extra points and field goals, has thrown five passes in varsity competition. He threw a touchdown pass near the end of the Jonesboro’s loss to Bryant.
Coleman, who is in his 15th year in charge of the Hurricane, said Jones probably has the best arm talent of any quarterback during his tenure as head coach.
“Just arm strength, arm ability, Rylan Jones is really, really good. A lot of his throws are effortless,” Coleman said. “Now, we have to work on accuracy a little bit more, we have to continue to work on our footwork, but it’s time to see what he can do in a game. It’s time to see how he responds to the Friday night lights.”
Coleman said the Hurricane might use a platoon with Brown, who rushed for 140 yards in last week’s 36-28 loss at Fort Smith Northside, and Jones.
“We’ve done it in the past and we’re not against playing two quarterbacks,” Coleman said. “You might even see them out there at the same time because Terrance has had a phenomenal year running the football. There’s no reason to take that dynamic out of the game. That’s a possibility.”
The Hurricane will also switch the rotation for running backs Markevious Pickett and Brock McCoy as it looks to snap a three-game losing streak. Pickett will start, Coleman said, but the two running backs will continue their two-play rotation.
Last week’s loss at Fort Smith Northside was the third by eight points or less for the Hurricane, which fell by seven at West Memphis and by five at No. 7 Lake Hamilton. The other losses were against No. 1 Bryant, which led only 14-7 at halftime, and No. 2 Cabot.
Jonesboro’s losses have come against teams that have a combined 25-5 record.
“Easily we could sit there and say we could have a better record, but the bottom line is we have to take better care of us in order to finish games better,” Coleman said. “Yes, the opponent is involved in the game, but right now our inconsistencies offensively, defensively and on special teams have led to close losses.”
Senior free safety Will Thyer, who missed last week’s game with a hip pointer, returns to Jonesboro’s lineup this evening. Thyer is the team’s second-leading tackler with 52. Senior end Fred Giles leads the Hurricane with 56 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks.
Coleman said McCoy, who has played despite a shoulder problem, continues to get better each week. McCoy leads the Hurricane with 586 rushing yards and has scored three rushing touchdowns.
Jonesboro trailed 20-0 last week before getting its offense untracked. The Hurricane finished the night with 326 rushing yards and 402 total.
North Little Rock (3-3, 2-1 conference) has won three of its last four games after starting the season with losses to Little Rock Catholic and Fayetteville. The Charging Wildcats eked out a 28-27 non-conference victory over Little Rock Parkview, the second-ranked team in Class 5A, and they own 7A-Central victories over Little Rock Central (53-8) and Little Rock Southwest (50-8). Their conference loss came in a 35-0 shutout at Conway.
“I would think we’re fairly similar just going off of film where defensively, that’s the strength of our football team. I think both offenses are still kind of searching for that ultimate identity,” Coleman said. “North Little Rock will go back and forth from under center with the I-formation to the spread. You would like to be in a situation early in the game where you make enough plays where you’re forcing the other team and can dictate a little bit more.”
North Little Rock’s defense features one of the state’s top college prospects in end Quincy Rhodes, a 6-6, 240-pound senior who has committed to Arkansas.
The Charging Wildcats reached the 7A state semifinals last season and played in the state title game in 2020, falling to Bryant. North Little Rock won the 7A state championship in 2017.
“You look at them on film and I think they’re struggling to find what that identity is going to be on offense. They’ve had to play a couple of quarterbacks based on injury and they’ve played a tough schedule,” Coleman said. “It’s one of those where you could probably see them being a little better than (3-3), but I just think they haven’t hit their stride yet, which they very well could do against us.”