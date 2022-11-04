Jonesboro hoping to earn 7A state playoff berth

Jonesboro’s Phillip Tillman dives for yardage during the Hurricane’s 45-28 victory over Little Rock Southwest two weeks ago. The Hurricane closes the regular season tonight at Little Rock Central.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro enters its final regular-season game with an opportunity to extend a streak that spans Randy Coleman’s tenure as head football coach.

The Hurricane earned a berth in the state playoffs during each of Coleman’s first 14 seasons at his alma mater. Jonesboro, which last missed the playoffs in 2007, is in position to qualify for the postseason again as its first journey through the 7A-Central conference ends with this evening’s trip to Little Rock Central.

