Jonesboro hoping to earn 7A state playoff berth

JONESBORO — Jonesboro enters its final regular-season game with an opportunity to extend a streak that spans Randy Coleman’s tenure as head football coach.
The Hurricane earned a berth in the state playoffs during each of Coleman’s first 14 seasons at his alma mater. Jonesboro, which last missed the playoffs in 2007, is in position to qualify for the postseason again as its first journey through the 7A-Central conference ends with this evening’s trip to Little Rock Central.
Six teams from the 7A-Central will earn a place on the 12-team 7A playoff bracket. Jonesboro (2-7, 1-5 conference) began the week in a sixth-place tie with Little Rock Southwest, a team the Hurricane defeated, and a victory tonight over last-place Central (0-9, 0-6) would likely clinch the league’s No. 6 seed and a trip to Northwest Arkansas next week.
“Kind of like college teams making a bowl, with as many young players as we have, you’d like to get more practice in, more game experience,” Coleman said. “Those two things are huge moving forward.”
Kickoff at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock has been moved up to 6 p.m. Times and in some cases dates have been adjusted for other games around the state because of expected severe weather this evening, including the Little Rock Southwest-Fort Smith Northside contest that was moved to Thursday night.
While Jonesboro has struggled during its first season of play in the classification featuring the state’s largest schools, Central has endured tough times for a couple of years. The Tigers have lost 20 consecutive games, the most recent being last week’s 30-22 setback at Southwest.
Central has scored only 62 points all season while yielding 408. Before last week’s game against the Gryphons, the Tigers’ smallest margin of defeat was 32 points.
Coleman doesn’t expect the Hurricane to take the Tigers lightly, though.
“We’ve discussed that scenario and we’ve shown enough of what they’re doing that proves they’re not a team to blow off,” Coleman said. “Their running back is explosive, their quarterback is pretty good. Skill-wise, overall, they’re good. Where they struggle is on the offensive and defensive line, but what we’ve shown this year is that we’ll play well defensively for a large majority of the game, but give up explosives and they are capable of making the explosive play.
“Offensively we’ve progressed, but we still have a tendency to turn the ball over and put ourselves in negative situations with penalties. I don’t care who you’re playing against, if you turn the ball over enough or put yourself in too many negative scenarios, it’s hard to score. We know we just have to play better than we’ve been playing in order to be successful.”
Jonesboro will continue a recent trend of playing multiple quarterbacks tonight, Coleman said. Junior Terrance Brown will get the start, but senior receiver Phillip Tillman might takes some snaps and sophomore Rylan Jones will also play in some situations.
Freshman Asa Myers, who has joined the high school team with the conclusion of Annie Camp Junior High’s season, and sophomore Matt Bartels could also take snaps, Coleman said.
“We’re not against playing different people and really how we’ve kind of scripted it, those different guys do different things well,” Coleman said. “We’ll put them in for the situation where they could succeed.”
Senior running back Brock McCoy is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season after running for 84 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 50-20 loss at Conway. McCoy has 942 yards and nine touchdowns through nine games while averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
Coleman said it’s important for McCoy to get to 1,000 yards.
“You like to have kids get milestones where they’ve earned it, and Brock has earned it,” Coleman said. “As a sophomore, he rotated and as a junior, he was having a really good year and battled the high ankle sprain.”
Brown and junior running back Markevious Pickett have 515 and 331 yards rushing this season, respectively. Tillman is up to 162 yards rushing with his recent playing time at quarterback and he’s also Jonesboro’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Fred Giles is closing on 100 tackles for the season, entering tonight’s game with 91 to lead the Hurricane. Giles’ totals include six tackles for loss and two sacks. Safety Will Thyer has 82 tackles.
If Jonesboro earns a state playoff berth, the Hurricane would likely face a top 10 opponent since the 7A-West has four teams in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media overall rankings. The Hurricane has become accustomed to that kind of competition in the 7A-Central, which includes No. 1 Bryant, No. 2 Cabot and No. 3 Conway, which is tied with Bentonville.
“The good news is the Central, I think it’s so good that if you get in, you’re going to be prepped to play just about anybody based upon playing Bryant, Cabot, Conway, North Little Rock, Northside,” Coleman said. “You’ve just got to get in.”