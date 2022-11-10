Jonesboro hoping trend continues in 7A playoffs

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman describes his team as trending in the right direction going into the Class 7A playoffs.
The Hurricane won two of its last three regular-season games, blowing out Little Rock Southwest and Little Rock Central to reach the postseason during its first season in the state’s highest football classification. Jonesboro pummeled winless Central 44-0 last week to clinch a playoff berth.
“I think the last three games we’ve only turned it over four times offensively and one of those being like a Hail Mary at the end of the half, so really three times in the last three games,” Coleman said. “Defensively we’ve been solid in our run fits and cut down some of the explosive plays. We’re trending in the right direction, we just need to continue it.”
As the 7A-Central’s No. 6 seed, the Hurricane (3-7) travels across the state to play 10th-ranked Bentonville West (7-3) on Friday. Kickoff in Centerton is set for 7 p.m.
Coleman said Jonesboro will need to play its best football of the season to have a chance to upset Bentonville West. The Wolverines finished in a second-place tie with Fayetteville and Rogers in the 7A-West, receiving the league’s No. 3 seed on a tiebreaker.
West, which opened in 2016, quickly became a factor in the 7A-West under coach Bryan Pratt, who has led the Wolverines to a 45-32 record (33-15 in conference play) over six-plus seasons. Pratt’s teams have never finished lower than fourth in the conference.
“Coach Pratt is a really good coach. I got to know him a few years ago in the All-Star Game. He had success in Oklahoma before coming over here and then D.J. Jones, their offensive coordinator, and I went to UCA together,” Coleman said. “His son is one of their top defensive players, if not their best, at inside linebacker. They’re very well coached and very solid, a lot of speed. They’ve got speed in the right areas, at running back, receiver and in the secondary. They’re a very good football team.”
West quarterback Jake Casey has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,310 yards and 19 touchdowns. Casey’s targets in the passing game include Ty Durham, who has 66 receptions for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns; Jaxson Brust, who has 57 catches for 656 yards and seven touchdowns; and Nick Bell, who has 46 receptions for 712 yards and six touchdowns.
Linebacker Braden Jones, who has committed to UCA, and Bell, who plays cornerback, lead West’s defense.
Coleman said the Hurricane will have continue its recent trend of taking care of the football against the Wolverines.
“When we’ve turned it over, we’ve had a hard time. We’ve got to do a good job of being patient, especially with the way Bentonville West plays defensively. They’re going to keep everything in front of them in the secondary and they really run to the ball well,” Coleman said. “We have to do a good job of running the football to get ourselves in down and distance where we can convert.”
Jonesboro has lost 24 turnovers, 13 interceptions and 11 fumbles, in 10 games. The Hurricane averages more than 233 rushing yards per game, but has completed only 46.9 percent of its pass attempts.
Senior running back Brock McCoy went over 1,000 yards while running for 187 against Central. McCoy has 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Hurricane.
Junior Terrance Brown will start at quarterback, although Coleman said senior Phillip Tillman, sophomore Rylan Jones and freshman Asa Myers could also see action. Brown has 589 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, plus 595 yards and seven touchdowns passing.
Tillman is Jonesboro’s primary receiving threat with 28 receptions for 328 yards and five touchdowns. Senior end Fred Giles leads Jonesboro’s defense with 98 tackles, followed by senior safety Will Thyer with 87 and sophomore linebacker Markeice Stafford with 73.
Jonesboro’s five conference losses include setbacks against No. 1 Bryant, No. 2 Cabot and No. 4 Conway. While the Hurricane dropped those three games by margins ranging from 29 to 31 points, it was more competitive in losses to Fort Smith Northside (36-28) and North Little Rock (28-14).
“The unfortunate part is you felt like you had a legitimate chance against Northside and North Little Rock. If we had just played better, we would have a chance to win,” Coleman said. “But we feel like playing the schedule and in the conference that we’re in, we’re as prepared we could be to play in the playoffs, especially against a West team that athletically we probably match up with.”
Depth, I think it’s similar. The home field advantage is big, especially with the travel being so far, but we’ll see what happens.”