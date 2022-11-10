Jonesboro hoping trend continues in 7A playoffs

Jonesboro’s Brock McCoy finds an opening in Little Rock Southwest’s defense during the Hurricane’s victory over the Gryphons last month. McCoy has 1,129 rushing yards on the season as Jonesboro prepares for Friday’s road game against Bentonville West in the Class 7A state playoffs.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman describes his team as trending in the right direction going into the Class 7A playoffs.

The Hurricane won two of its last three regular-season games, blowing out Little Rock Southwest and Little Rock Central to reach the postseason during its first season in the state’s highest football classification. Jonesboro pummeled winless Central 44-0 last week to clinch a playoff berth.

