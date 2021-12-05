Jonesboro knocks off North Little Rock in tourney final

JONESBORO — Wes Swift wondered how his team would respond when North Little Rock went on runs Saturday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The answer made Jonesboro's coach proud.
The Hurricane handled every charge by the Charging Wildcats and won going away, scoring the final eight points to seal a 62-48 victory in the championship game of the 36th annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
North Little Rock entered the tournament as the No. 6 team in the MaxPreps national high school rankings, led by two five-star recruits in Nick Smith Jr. and Kel'el Ware. The Charging Wildcats (5-1) scored at least 72 points in each of their first five games.
"I never thought we would be intimidated, never," Swift said. "What I was worried about was losing poise when they would make runs and taking shots with hands in our faces when we don't have to take those.
"Like I told them, I know we had some bad possessions, but I don't think we ever had two bad possessions in a row on the offensive end. I was really proud of them. That's poise, that's guys who have been there and done that."
Jonesboro (3-0) took the lead for good early in the third quarter. Jesse Washington keyed a 6-0 spurt when two baskets, one coming off a steal as the Hurricane moved in front 35-30 with 5:50 remaining in the period.
Drawing three offensive fouls in the third quarter, the Hurricane led by as many as 11 before the Charging Wildcats closed within 45-39 going to the fourth quarter.
Jonesboro's Kavon Pointer sank a 3-pointer for the first basket of the fourth quarter. The teams went back and forth for three minutes, Jonesboro pushing its lead as high as 10 points and North Little Rock whittling it to five or six.
Corey Washington's two free throws pulled the visitors within 54-48 with 3:24 remaining, but North Little Rock didn't score again.
Jesse Washington drove the baseline for a reverse layup out of a timeout. The Hurricane took possession after a held ball and Isaac Harrell drilled his fourth 3 of the game, pushing the lead to 59-48 with 1:53 remaining.
With the Jonesboro student section roaring, Washington drove for a basket at the 1:10 mark. Deion Buford-Wesson's free throw in the final minute capped the scoring.
Harrell, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, earned tournament MVP honors. He scored 18 points and helped guard the 7-0 Ware, an Oregon signee who finished with 11 points.
"He needed a breakout game, and we hope this is it. He's doing stuff in practice on a daily basis that's good," Swift said of Harrell. "He really hasn't had that real breakout game against a big-time opponent, and he did tonight."
Washington added 13 points for Jonesboro, including 10 in the second half, and was also on the all-tournament team along with point guard Amarion Wilson. Wilson added eight points, while Buford-Wesson and Pointer scored seven each. Six Jonesboro players combined to hit 11 3-pointers.
Smith, an Arkansas signee, scored a game-high 23 points. Only four other players scored for the Charging Wildcats, who started the night averaging nearly 78 points per game.
Swift said everyone contributed to Jonesboro's sticky defensive effort.
"I thought Deion Buford on Nick was so good," Swift said. "He just made everything hard, he really did, so it started there, but it's collective. ... It's a team effort."
Harrell scored Jonesboro's first five points and Buford-Wesson hit two early 3s as the Hurricane took a quick 15-6 lead. North Little Rock closed within 15-11 to end the first quarter.
The Charging Wildcats took the lead twice in the second quarter, but Pointer drilled a 3 with 1:18 remaining and Harrell scored in the final minute as Jonesboro took a 29-27 halftime lead.
Jonesboro's challenging non-conference schedule takes the Hurricane to Springfield, Mo., this week for the Ozark Mountain Shootout. The Hurricane will play Branson's Link Academy, the No. 7 team in the preseason MaxPreps Independent Top 20, on Thursday before facing defending Missouri Class 6 state champion Springfield Kickapoo on Friday.
Swift hopes Saturday's victory will give his team confidence.
"We know how good North Little Rock is, but I've also seen Link and North Little Rock is the second-best team on our schedule," Swift said. "But hopefully it gives us some confidence that hey, we can go in there and compete with those dudes.
"Again, this is all a building process so that you're ready once conference gets here, then to give yourself a chance to win a conference championship and be hitting on all cylinders when you get to the state tournament."
Bartlett, Tenn., defeated Bentonville 70-67 in the third-place game, led by J.R. Jacobs with 21 points and Amarr Knox with 18. Jaylen Lee scored 19 points and Caden Miller 16 to lead Bentonville.
Noah Hierschieder made three of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Beebe rally for a 51-46 victory over Manila in the fifth-place game.
Hierschieder scored 18 points to lead the Badgers, who trailed 28-20 at halftime and 33-30 after the third quarter. Brayden Nunnally scored 14 points, Jake Baltimore 11 and Luke Kirk 10 for Manila.
Brookland defeated Ridgefield Christian 80-60 for seventh place. David York scored 21 points to lead the Bearcats. Aidan Roberson and Cole Kirby added 15 points each, while Ben Jackson finished with 11.
Doss McDaniel scored 20 points and Noah Stracener added 17 for Ridgefield Christian.