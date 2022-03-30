MARION — Rykar Acebo pitched six strong innings and also drove in a run as Jonesboro defeated Marion 2-1 in the second game to earn a doubleheader split in 5A-East conference baseball Tuesday.
Acebo allowed only an unearned run and two hits while striking out nine and walking two in six innings. Ty Rhoades pitched the seventh for the save, helping Jonesboro (10-4-1, 3-1 conference) earn a split with Marion (10-4, 3-1) in a meeting of 5A-East contenders.
Marion scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the first game 5-2.
Jonesboro, the home team on the scoreboard in the second game, pushed across the winning run in the sixth inning. Maddox Morrison was 3-for-3 and scored a run to lead the Hurricane. Acebo doubled, drove in a run and scored once for the Hurricane.
Arkansas State signee Chase Armstrong was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice to lead Marion in the first game. Armstrong pitched 3 2/3 hitless innings in the opener, striking out five and walking five.
Jonesboro starter Lance Davis pitched six innings, giving up five runs (one earned) and six hits while striking out four and walking none.
Rhoades was 2-for-3 with a double in the first game. Josh Hyneman drove in a run in the opener.
Valley View 18-23, Southside 0-6
SOUTHSIDE – Slade Caldwell was 5-for-5 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in Tuesday as Valley View scored 41 runs in a 4A-3 conference doubleheader sweep of Batesville Southside.
The Blazers launched five home runs while winning the first game 18-0. Grayson Becker, Carson Tosh and Keats Grantham combined on a five-inning no-hitter, with Tosh and Grantham striking out five batters each while pitching two innings apiece.
Caldwell was 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBIs in the first game. Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs; Preston Watlington belted a home run; and Carson Turley was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
In game two, a 23-6 victory for the Blazers (12-2, 6-0 conference), Caldwell was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Lawson Ward was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs; Tyler Hoskins was 3-for-3 and scored four runs; Saulsbury and Jackson Stotts had two hits and three RBIs each; and Beau Smith hit a two-run double.
Searcy 7-8, Nettleton 4-7
JONESBORO – Searcy scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn an 8-7 victory in the second game Tuesday at Nettleton, giving the Lions a doubleheader sweep.
The Lions won the first game 7-4.
Zachary Bishop was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Nettleton in the second game. Ethan Duffel was 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice for the Raiders, while Kenwarren McShan tripled and had an RBI.
Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton had a hit and an RBI in the first game. Duffel also had an RBI.
Trumann 4-0, Brookland 3-16
TRUMANN – Trumann and Brookland split a 4A-3 conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday, the Wildcats winning the first game 4-3 and the Bearcats bouncing back for a 16-0 rout in the nightcap.
Jack Henry Pettit (2-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings for Brookland in the first game, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out nine and walking four. Cade Collins had an RBI for Brookland.
Mason Pankey was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Bearcats (9-4, 5-1 conference) in the second game. Pettit hit a two-run double; Dax Webb doubled and scored three runs; Griffin Duvall scored three runs; Gavin Jordan drove in two runs; and Collins, Weston Speir and Ethan Vanhoozer had one RBI each for Brookland.
Speir (3-0) pitched four innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking one.
BIC 2, Riverside 1
MONETTE – Buffalo Island Central scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to rally for a 2-1 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Riverside scored its run in the top of the seventh. Cash Gillis was 1-for-3 to lead the Rebels. Easton Hatch pitched six innings, giving up two runs while striking out 10 and walking three.