JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Marked Tree were ranked first in their respective classifications in Monday’s Arkansas Sports Media boys’ high school basketball poll.
The Hurricane remained No. 2 overall and No. 1 in Class 5A this week after battering Batesville in its only game last week. Jonesboro received five of 17 first-place votes and 147 total points in the overall poll to place behind North Little Rock, which received 12 first-place votes and 165 points.
In the Class 5A balloting, Jonesboro received 15 of 17 first-place votes to lead the rankings in its classification with 82 points. The Hurricane (18-3, 8-0 conference) continues 5A-East play tonight as Paragould visits Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Marked Tree (20-1), which hosted Maynard on Monday night and travels to Mammoth Spring this evening, received nine first-place votes and 71 points to lead balloting in Class 1A. The Indians moved up from third in last week’s poll.
Blytheville (21-3) remained No. 3 in the Class 4A voting, trailing only Magnolia and Farmington, and was first among other teams receiving votes for the overall top 10. The Chickasaws have a 15-game winning streak as they close 4A-3 play by traveling to Brookland tonight and hosting Southside on Thursday.
Osceola (16-4) entered the Class 3A rankings at No. 3, earning two first-place votes. Walnut Ridge (16-3) moved up one place to No. 4 in the 3A rankings and two more 3A-3 conference teams, Manila and Rivercrest, are among those also receiving votes.
Buffalo Island Central (24-5) and Sloan-Hendrix (21-5) remained second and fifth in Class 2A, respectively, with Rector also receiving votes.
In girls’ balloting, Jonesboro (13-6, 7-1 conference) remained fourth in the Class 5A poll and was among the teams also receiving votes for the overall top 10. The Lady Hurricane has a key 5A-East home game tonight against Paragould, which also received a vote for the 5A rankings.
Wynne (17-5, 9-0 conference) moved into the Class 4A rankings at No. 4. The Lady Yellowjackets lead the 4A-5 going into tonight’s home game against Pulaski Robinson.
Marmaduke (32-2), which played Class 1A No. 3 Mammoth Spring on Monday, remained No. 2 in Class 2A. Rector (19-6) moved into the 2A rankings at No. 5, while Tuckerman also received votes. Both Manila and Corning received votes for the 3A rankings.
State basketball polls
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Feb 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
BOYS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (12);18-3;165;1
2. Jonesboro (5);18-3;147;2
3. Magnolia;19-0;125;3
4. LR Parkview;16-3;114;4
5. Farmington;23-1;87;6
(tie) Fayetteville;16-4;87;7
7. Springdale;14-5;49;8
8. Maumelle;18-3;42;5
9. Bryant;14-5;37;10
10. Marion;17-5;25;–
Others receiving votes: Blytheville 16, Lake Hamilton 16, Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville 9, Conway 3, Bentonville West 1, Arkadelphia 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (17);18-3;85;1
2. Fayetteville;16-4;67;2
3. Springdale;14-5;43;3
4. Bryant;14-5;32;5
5. Bentonville;15-6;22;–
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (15);18-3;82;1
2. LR Parkview (1);16-3;69;2
3. Maumelle (1);18-3;40;3
4. Lake Hamilton;17-3;33;5
5. Marion;17-5;29;4
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 1, Pine Bluff 1.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Magnolia (14);19-0;79;1
2. Farmington (3);23-1;70;2
3. Blytheville;21-3;52;3
4. Arkadelphia 21-1;36;4
5. Fountain Lake;21-2;10;5
Others receiving votes: Berryville 3, Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Dumas (12);19-2;79;1
2. Elkins (2);19-4;61;3
3. Osceola (2);16-4;42;–
4. Walnut Ridge;16-3;21;5
5. Rose Bud;18-4;16;2
Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Mayflower (1) 7, Bergman 6, Cave City 4, Waldron 4, Episcopal Collegiate 3, Riverview 2, Rivercrest 1, Booneville 1, Baptist Prep 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lavaca (17);26-1;85;1
2. Buffalo Island;24-5;52;2
3. Eureka Springs;25-3;46;3
4. Dierks;21-1;39;4
5. Sloan-Hendrix;21-5;19;5
Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Marked Tree (9);20-1;71;3
2. West Side GF (6);26-5;69;4
3. Wonderview (1);28-2;46;1
(tie) The New School (1);29-3;46;5
5. County Line;28-4;19;2
Others receiving votes: Bradley 3, Calico Rock 1.
GIRLS
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);20-1;170;1
2. North Little Rock;18-3;142;2
3. Farmington;24-1;137;4
4. FS Northside;18-2;102;3
5. Melbourne;23-0;98;5
6. Springdale Har-Ber;15-4;80;7
7. Bergman;30-0;79 ;6
8. Greenwood;16-4;54;8
9. LR Central;15-5;35;9
10. Lake Hamilton;18-2;20;–
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 7, Southside Batesville 5, Bryant 3, Jonesboro 3.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Conway (17);21-1;85;1
2. North Little Rock;18-3;67;2
3. FS Northside;18-2;47;3
4. Springdale Har-Ber;15-4;38;4
5. LR Central;15-5;18;5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (13);16-4;80;1
2. Lake Hamilton (4);18-2;65;3
3. LR Christian;17-3;35;2
4. Jonesboro;13-6;35;4
5. Vilonia;15-4;25;5
Others receiving votes: Marion 10, Benton 9, Jacksonville 1, Paragould.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Farmington (17);24-1;85;1
2. Southside Batesville;22-1;65;2
3. Nashville;21-2;54 ;3
4. Wynne;17-5;19;–
5. Gentry;22-2;16;5
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 6, Lonoke 4, Pottsville 3, Magnolia 2, Star City 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bergman (17);30-0;85;1
2. Booneville;23-0;67;2
3. Lamar;21-2;42;3
4. Centerpoint;21-2;25;5
5. Mountain View;15-4;18;–
Others receiving votes: Manila 12, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1, Corning 1, Harding Academy 1, Mayflower 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Melbourne (16);23-0;84;1
2. Marmaduke (1);32-2;69;2
3. Bigelow;16-2;39;3
4. Quitman;21-2;37;3
5. Rector;19-6;11;–
Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 5, Tuckerman 4, Horatio 3, Flippin 1, Fordyce 1, Salem 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Norfork (12);27-6;79;1
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5);24-2;69;2
3. Mammoth Spring;21-6;51;3
4. Kirby;23-6;37;4
5. Kingston;21-7;8;–
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Dermott 4, Wonderview 1.