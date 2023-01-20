Jonesboro, Nettleton, Brookland host league games

Jonesboro’s Devarius Montgomery shoots during a game against North Little Rock last week. The Hurricane plays at home tonight, hosting Little Rock Southwest.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro returns to 6A-Central conference play, Nettleton celebrates homecoming and Brookland has a key 4A-3 conference boys’ game this evening as part of another busy night of high school basketball.

Jonesboro welcomes Little Rock Southwest to Don Riggs Hurricane Gym for a doubleheader. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest.