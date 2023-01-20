Jonesboro, Nettleton, Brookland host league games

JONESBORO — Jonesboro returns to 6A-Central conference play, Nettleton celebrates homecoming and Brookland has a key 4A-3 conference boys’ game this evening as part of another busy night of high school basketball.
Jonesboro welcomes Little Rock Southwest to Don Riggs Hurricane Gym for a doubleheader. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest.
The fourth-ranked Hurricane fell to 2-1 in the 6A-Central boys’ race last Friday when North Little Rock prevailed 53-43 at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Jonesboro (16-3) returned to action Monday in Memphis at the MLK Classic with a 59-45 victory over First Assembly Christian of Cordova, Tenn. Little Rock Southwest is winless in the 6A-Central at 0-4, but the Gryphons (4-10) played North Little Rock within four points on the road last week.
After playing Southwest tonight, Jonesboro will travel to Marion on Saturday night.
The Lady Hurricane (7-11, 0-3 conference) and Southwest (8-8, 0-4) are battling for position in the seven-team 6A-Central, which will send six teams to the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers in March.
Nettleton (14-5, 3-1 conference) is tied with Searcy for second place in the 5A-East entering tonight’s home game against Batesville (4-16, 0-4 conference). The Raiders defeated the Pioneers 62-40 last month when the teams met in the Lyon College tournament.
The Lady Raiders (14-3, 2-2 conference) are looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 53-46 loss to Paragould as they host the Lady Pioneers (7-11, 0-4). Nettleton is tied for fourth in the 5A-East girls’ standings.
Brookland hosts Forrest City this evening as the teams meet for the third time this season. The Bearcats won 53-46 at Forrest City, while the Mustangs prevailed 54-50 in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Division II championship game at First National Bank Arena.
Brookland (16-5, 8-2 conference) is second in the 4A-3 standings, while Forrest City (14-9, 6-3) is in third place.
Valley View and Westside are on the road this evening. Westside (7-10, 3-7) goes to No. 1-ranked Blytheville (21-0, 10-0 conference) for a 4A-3 conference boys’ game.
Valley View travels to Searcy for a 5A-East doubleheader. The Blazers (5-8, 2-2 conference) are tied for fourth in the conference after Tuesday’s loss to West Memphis. Searcy (13-6, 3-1 conference) is tied for second after edging Greene County Tech in double overtime.
The Lady Blazers (7-8, 2-2) are a game ahead of Searcy (10-8, 1-3), which has lost to Paragould, West Memphis and GCT by a combined total of 13 points.
In other 5A-East doubleheaders this evening, Paragould travels to West Memphis, while GCT ventures to Marion.
BIC (14-5, 7-1 conference) will look to stay atop the 2A-3 boys’ standings as it hosts Marmaduke (12-12, 2-7) this evening. The Mustangs have won five consecutive games.
Riverside (18-7, 5-4 conference) travels to Bay (17-9, 6-3) in a 2A-3 boys’ clash as the Craighead County rivals meet for the third time this season. The Rebels won 63-61 on their home floor and defeated the Yellowjackets 59-52 in the Gearld Jennings tournament final at Trumann.