BATESVILLE — Eder Leal and Brayan Rivera scored two goals each Tuesday night to lead Jonesboro to a 7-0 rout of Batesville in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
The Hurricane (2-3, 2-1 conference) led 2-0 at halftime after Carlos Alvarado and Brandon Solorzano scored off free kicks.
Leal opened Jonesboro’s second-half scoring. Jafet Cid scored on an assist from Clay Glomski; Leal got past the defense for another goal; and Rivera scored off assists by Leal and Cid.
Calvin Hargis had four stops in goal for a clean sheet.
Jonesboro (4-1, 2-1 conference) won the girls’ game 7-0.
Nettleton 5, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Five Nettleton players scored goals Tuesday night as the Raiders rolled past Paragould 5-0 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Ruben Saldivar, Daniel Golden, Diego Calluah, Juan Meza and Juan Munoz scored one goal each for the Raiders (3-4-1, 2-1 conference). Antonio Almaraz assisted on two goals and Exson Argueta had one assist.
Josh Gonzalez finished with three saves for the shutout.
Nettleton 2, Paragould 2
PARAGOULD – Nettleton and Paragould battled to a 2-2 tie Tuesday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Amelia Brown scored in the first half for the Lady Raiders, who also scored thanks to an own goal on the Lady Rams. Toni Williams had 14 saves to help preserve the tie for Nettleton (3-5-1, 1-1-1 conference).
Westside 6, Mtn. View 0
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Cooper Gauntt scored two goals and assisted on three more Tuesday as Westside routed Mountain View 6-0 in boys’ high school soccer.
Tanner Darr and Montana Neely added two goals each for the Warriors (3-4). Hayden Alls had five saves in goal.
Westside 2, Mtn. View 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Westside edged Mountain View 2-1 Tuesday in girls’ high school soccer.
Lanie Welch and Lexi McPherson scored one goal each for the Lady Warriors (3-3-1). Sydney Pickering had four saves.