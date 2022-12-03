JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Nettleton were among the winners as the 37th annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic opened Thursday night.
Tournament host Jonesboro made its way to Friday night’s semifinals with a 55-40 victory over West Memphis. Nettleton also advanced with ease, dispatching the Gentry Rams of Indianola, Miss., 64-41.
Brookland and Osceola, meanwhile, dropped into the consolation bracket. Pine Bluff raced past Brookland 54-37, while Fayetteville defeated Osceola 73-46.
Semifinal games Friday night included Jonesboro-Pine Bluff and Nettleton-Fayetteville, while the consolation pairings featured Gentry-Osceola and Brookland-West Memphis.
The tournament concludes with four games today, starting with the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. The championship game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Scoring balance helped Jonesboro (3-1) grind out a victory over West Memphis on Thursday.
Deion Buford-Wesson led the Hurricane with 13 points, followed by Phillip Tillman with 10. Isaac Harrell added nine points, while Chris Stacy and Kylen Kelly finished with eight each.
Three different Jonesboro players scored from the 3-point line in the first quarter as the Hurricane took a 15-9 lead. Tillman hit two 3s in the opening period in scoring eight points, while Stacy and Buford-Wesson sank one each.
West Memphis battled Jonesboro evenly in the second quarter as the Hurricane held a 30-24 halftime lead. Jonesboro outscored the Blue Devils 13-4 in the third quarter for a 43-28 lead, getting 3-pointers from Stacy and Kelly in the period.
Cain White scored 12 points and Johnny Washington added 10 for West Memphis. Max Reece scored nine points on three 3s for the Blue Devils.
Nettleton (4-0) scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to turn a comfortable lead into a blowout of Gentry. Taylor Smith scored 20 points to lead the Raiders, followed by Jordan Pigram with 17 and Curtez Smith with 12.
Curtez Smith scored seven points in the first quarter as the Raiders bolted to an 18-9 lead. Pigram had 12 points by halftime, including seven in the second quarter to help Nettleton build a 30-20 halftime lead.
Nettleton led 48-35 after the third quarter. Taylor Smith scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help fuel Nettleton’s game-ending surge.
Tra’Darion Millbrook led Gentry with 25 points.
Brookland (3-1) struggled to generate offense in the first half against Pine Bluff, which reached the Class 5A semifinals last season.
The Zebras opened a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and held a 25-13 advantage on the Bearcats at halftime. Pine Bluff’s lead was 15 points, 39-24, after three quarters.
Courtney Crutchfield scored 24 points to lead Pine Bluff, starting with eight in the first quarter. Crutchfield added 10 in the second half for the Zebras.
Jordon Harris was also in double figures for Pine Bluff with 13 points.
Tyler Parham scored 10 points to lead Brookland. Cole Kirby added seven points, all in the fourth quarter.
Fayetteville (5-0) scored 49 points in the second half to blow out Osceola. Up 24-23 at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Seminoles 26-12 in the third quarter to build a 50-35 lead.
Ornette Gaines scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Fayetteville, while Jaiden Wilson added 10 points and Brylan Sims nine.
Jerry Long scored 15 points and T.I. Nimmers added 11 for Osceola.