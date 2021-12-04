Jonesboro nips Bentonville to reach final

JONESBORO — Jonesboro held off one of the state’s top Class 6A boys’ basketball teams Friday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Another one awaits the Hurricane this evening in the finals of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
Jesse Washington made big plays on both ends of the floor to help the Hurricane escape Bentonville 63-58 before a large crowd in the tournament semifinals. Jonesboro (2-0) led nearly the entire game, yet couldn’t quite put the Tigers (2-1) away until the closing seconds.
“That’s a real good test,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said of Bentonville, which reached the 6A state semifinals last season. “They’re a really good basketball team, well coached, and you want to play these games to get into those fourth-quarter situations that are just so hard to replicate or simulate in practice. We got put in several in that quarter and our guys found a way.”
Jonesboro will play North Little Rock tonight at 5:30 in a tournament final featuring defending state champions, the Hurricane in Class 5A and the Charging Wildcats in Class 6A. North Little Rock (5-0) pulled away from a halftime tie in the second semifinal game to defeat Bartlett, Tenn., 82-69.
Washington finished with 23 points to lead Jonesboro. He scored eight points in the first quarter as the Hurricane built a 13-point lead and had 10 in the fourth quarter to help his team fend off the Tigers.
While Bentonville never drew even after falling behind in the opening minutes, the Tigers battled back into contention behind point guard Jaylen Lee. Jonesboro led by 10 points on a couple of occasions in the third quarter, but Lee’s 3-pointer late in the period cut the Hurricane’s lead to 47-44 and set the stage for a hard-fought final period.
Bentonville pulled within a point before Jonesboro scored the next five, with Isaac Harrell’s 3 giving the Hurricane its largest lead of the final period at 52-46 with 4:52 remaining. Jonesboro was still up five, 55-50, when Lee scored and then sank two free throws to cut the Hurricane’s lead to a point with 2:38 to play.
The Tigers had an opportunity to take the lead before Washington came up with a steal, drew an intentional foul and made both free throws with 1:59 to play for a 57-54 lead.
“I thought Jesse Washington was really good down the stretch,” Swift said. “We went to him a couple of times on set plays and he got fouled. He went for eight for nine (at the free throw line) in the quarter, but made his last eight and that’s big.”
Bentonville regained possession after Harrell missed a 3, but the Tigers were called for a 10-second backcourt violation and their bench was whistled for a technical foul with 1:16 remaining. Washington made both free throws for a 59-54 Jonesboro lead.
Abel Hutchinson made two free throws for the Tigers with 44.8 seconds to play. Bentonville got the ball back when Jonesboro was unable to inbound within five seconds, but the Tigers threw the ball out of bounds with 25.9 seconds left and Harrell scored after the Hurricane beat the press.
Bentonville scored with 5.2 seconds to play, pulling within 61-58, but Washington made two free throws to seal Jonesboro’s victory.
Point guard Amarion Wilson and Harrell added 12 points each for Jonesboro. Wilson was a key to the Hurricane’s fast start, scoring nine points in the first quarter to help Jonesboro take a 23-10 lead.
“I though Amarion just came out so psyched, ready to play, and just took control of the game. He just kind of put us on his back,” Swift said. “I thought he was just fantastic. We probably didn’t give him the ball enough in the fourth quarter. We’re all learning and kind of growing with this thing together.”
Lee led Bentonville with 26 points. He was 10-of-13 from the free throw line and made four of his team’s seven 3-pointers.
After scoring only three points in the first quarter, Lee put up 11 in the second as the Tigers rallied within 36-28 at halftime.
“He kept getting to the free throw line and credit to him for creating the contact. It is what it is. We’ve got to do a better job of not fouling, but he didn’t get to the rim,” Swift said. “He made his points from the perimeter. Sometimes he doesn’t make all those shots, but tonight he did and we still got them. I don’t think we win if he’s scoring those points in the paint.”
North Little Rock 82,
Bartlett, Tenn., 69
The Charging Wildcats trailed much of the first half, but drew even at 36 going into halftime and controlled the final two quarters. North Little Rock started the second half on a 13-2 run and led 52-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Arkansas signee Nick Smith led North Little Rock with 27 points, including 16 in the second half. Oregon signee Kel’el Ware added 19 points, while Charles Maris and Ty Frederick added 12 each.
Amarr Knox and Jr. Jacobs scored 22 points each for Bartlett, which will play Bentonville for third place at 4 p.m. Knox scored 14 points in the first quarter, including four 3s, to lead the Panthers (5-3) to a 20-16 lead.
Manila 71, Brookland 48
The Lions dominated the second half, outscoring the Bearcats 38-21 to earn a meeting with Beebe in the fifth-place game today at 2:30 p.m.
Jake Baltimore, Rex Farmer and Brayden Nunnally connected for 3-pointers in the third quarter for Manila (3-2). Baltimore scored six points in the period while Farmer and Nunnally had five each, helping the Lions turn a 33-27 halftime lead into a 57-44 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Brookland managed only four points in the final period as Manila sealed the victory.
Baltimore hit four of the Lions’ nine 3s to score a game-high 19 points. Nunnally added 17 points, Luke Kirk 14, Dax Davison 10 and Farmer nine for Manila.
Cole Kirby scored 10 points and David York nine for Brookland, which will play Ridgefield Christian for seventh place at 1 p.m.
Beebe 53, Ridgefield Christian 41
The Badgers outscored the Warriors 30-18 over the second and third quarters combined to advance to today’s fifth-place game.
The teams were tied at 10 to end the first quarter. Conley Herekamp scored 10 points in the second quarter and Zack Brewer drilled two 3s to help Beebe build a 28-22 halftime lead. The Badgers led 40-28 after the third quarter.
Herekamp scored 13 points to lead Beebe. Noah Stracener scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Ridgefield Christian, while Doss McDaniel added 14 points.