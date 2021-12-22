Jonesboro nips Central, extends in-state streak

JONESBORO — Jonesboro knocked off another Class 6A heavyweight Tuesday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The Hurricane edged Little Rock Central 55-52 to earn its 26th consecutive victory against an in-state opponent in boys’ basketball, dating to last season. Central, ranked eighth in the first Arkansas Sports Media poll of the season, joined No. 1 North Little Rock and No. 9 Bentonville as teams from the state’s largest classification to leave Jonesboro with a loss to the second-ranked Hurricane this month.
“Obviously we had all three of them on our home floor, but we didn’t drop anything,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said. “It’s early in the year and we’re still trying to figure ourselves out from a rotation standpoint, from a role standpoint. I’m really happy with them.
“The thing we’ve done from day one against Manila all the way to right here is we continue to guard and we continue to battle on the backboard. We’re not an overly big team for our classification that we play in, but we’re really battling on the backboards.”
Jesse Washington scored 15 points, Isaac Harrell 12 and Phillip Tillman 11 as Jonesboro, the defending Class 5A state champion, completed the 2021 calendar year without losing to an Arkansas opponent.
A late 12-2 run gave the Hurricane (7-1) a large enough cushion to withstand a furious last-minute rally by the Tigers (5-3).
Washington scored with 3:48 remaining in the game, giving Jonesboro a 41-37 lead, and took a charge on the other end of the court. Amarion Wilson’s free throws extended the Hurricane’s lead to six points.
After Central’s Cody Robinson hit two free throws, Jonesboro reeled off the next eight points. Phillip Tillman scored after a Tiger turnover, Kavon Pointer hit a couple of free throws, Kylen Kelly made a layup and Washington scored off a rebound as the Hurricane led 51-39 with 1:16 remaining.
Central wasn’t finished, though. Gavin Snyder sank his fourth 3 of the game and, after a Jonesboro turnover, scored again to pull his team within 51-44 with 44 seconds to go. Wilson made one of two free throws before Central’s Daniel Culberson, fouled on a 3-point attempt, made all three free throws with 23.2 seconds to play. A baseball inbound pass went awry, leading to Washington’s fifth foul and two more free throws by Culberson as Central pulled within 52-49 with 20.2 seconds to play.
The Tigers’ rally fizzled at that point as Tillman made one free throw with 10.8 seconds left and Pointer sank two more with three seconds to play.
Snyder finished with 22 points, Robinson 13 and Luke Moore 10 for the Tigers, but Swift was willing to give up some of those points to keep 6-5 sophomore forward Annor Boateng from having a big game.
Boateng, who is being recruited by Arkansas and other high-major teams, finished with four points.
“The only thing he had open was threes. He got nothing in transition, he got nothing in the paint that was easy outside that inbound play that we knew was coming,” Swift said. “That upset me a little bit, I felt like we gave that to them because we talked about how we wanted to defend that today and didn’t, but for that dude to only end up with four points, that was a great job.”
Jonesboro played without guard Deion Wesson for the second straight game because of a groin injury. Swift credited Tillman and Kelly for stepping up their play in Wesson’s absence.
Harrell hit two 3s and scored eight points in the first quarter to help Jonesboro take a 14-9 lead. Washington hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter as the Hurricane pushed its lead to 10, 26-16, before the Tigers closed the half on a 7-2 run to pull within 28-23 at intermission.
Pointer and Washington made 3s late in the third quarter to help Jonesboro stay in front, 39-34.
Jonesboro will play in the 18-team Arby’s Classic next week in Bristol, Tenn. The Hurricane will open the tournament against Union, Va., or Knoxville, Tenn., Catholic on Tuesday.
“An incredible opportunity going out to Bristol. We’re excited,” Swift said. “We’re going to take a few days off to rest, but on Sunday we’ll come in for an early morning practice, then get out of here before noon and make that eight or nine-hour drive.”