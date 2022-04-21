Jonesboro Open features talented field

JONESBORO — Brad Pietz considers this weekend’s field to be the best yet for the Jonesboro Open, one of 15 stops on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.
More than 160 disc golfers, a group including 120 men and 44 women, will compete this weekend at Disc Side of Heaven, the course operated by Pietz on Strawfloor Road. Defending champions Ricky Wysocki and Catrina Allen are part of the field that will tee off starting this morning.
“You name them, they’re here. Both current world champions are here,” Pietz said during Thursday’s practice round. “There’s Catrina Allen, who won the Jonesboro Open last year. James Conrad, who was the world champion last year, he’s here. The top four ranked players in the world are all here. Paul McBeth, Calvin Heimburg, Eagle McMahon, Ricky Wysocki – the field is completely stacked.”
Action begins with the first tee time this morning at 7:24 and continues through Sunday afternoon.
Pietz said this year’s field for the sixth annual Jonesboro Open is the most talented going by the Professional Disc Golf Association rankings, something he attributes to a couple of factors.
“One, this year the COVID protocols are a lot more relaxed. We have 20 Europeans here and all those 20 Europeans are fantastic players. That helps,” Pietz said. “The sport is growing so much so there are more and more really good players. It equates to better players on the course.”
Disc Side of Heaven’s Championship Course is a par-64, 9,995-foot course for men and a par-66, 8,572-foot course for women. Seth Fendley, vice president of administration and finance for the Disc Golf Pro Tour, said the course is popular with the professional players.
“The professionals really enjoy the course layout and getting to come out here on a property that is dedicated to disc golf. It’s not the course for your everyday player,” Fendley said. “It is a professional level course. It would be the same as if you were to go to Augusta and try to play. The players enjoy it because it’s not a course that is difficult because it’s unfair. It’s a course that is difficult because it was designed very well.”