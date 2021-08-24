Jonesboro opens with three-set victory

JONESBORO — Jonesboro won its first match under new head coach Nikki Skelton on Monday, sweeping Brookland 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 to open the season in senior girls’ volleyball.
Maddie Johnson finished with 13 kills and four blocks to lead the Lady Hurricane. Jayden Hughes was 12-of-13 serving with eight kills and 16 digs, while Mollie McCoy added seven kills and two blocks.
Also for Jonesboro, Saraya Hewitt finished with six kills; Ella Tagupa contributed 17 assists, eight digs and four kills; Emmalee McLoy was 12-of-13 serving with 17 assists, 10 digs and two aces; Peyton Church was 17-of-17 serving with 10 digs and two aces; and Anna Parker added nine digs.
Maddie Smith and Hannah Bass finished with seven kills each to lead Brookland, with Bass also adding eight digs. Rylee Walker added 11 digs; Lyndsey McCall was 9-of-9 serving with eight digs and 11 assists; Libbey Hammons was 10-of-10 serving; and Chloe Rodriguez finished with nine assists.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-22, 21-25, 15-3.
Nettleton 3, Trumann 0
JONESBORO — Nettleton swept Trumann 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 in senior girls’ volleyball Monday.
Berkeley Landrum led the Lady Raiders with 12 kills. Chloe Reed added six kills, 21 assists, five aces and 12 digs.
Also for Nettleton, Eden White finished with five kills and nine digs; Carmen McShan contributed 17 digs; Ava Gatlin added four kills; Acelen Hart chipped in with nine digs; and Kendall Prater served three aces to go with eight digs.
Isabella Davis led Trumann with 10 kills and eight digs, while Kaydence Jones finished with nine kills. Jayda Halfacre had seven kills and 12 digs; Madilyn Henley contributed 16 digs; and Annaleigh Penter added 16 assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Pocahontas 3, Walnut Ridge 1WALNUT RIDGE —Pocahontas defeated Walnut Ridge 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 in senior girls’ volleyball Monday.
Carli Jones finished with nine kills, eight aces, 15 digs and three blocks for Pocahontas. Hailey Hogan also had nine kills and finished with eight blocks.
Also for Pocahontas, Paige Massey contributed 31 assists and three aces; Breonna Carpenter had five kills and three blocks; and Lauren Chester added six blocks along with three kills.
Chloe Davis was 12-of-12 serving with nine kills and 16 digs to lead Walnut Ridge. Avery Anderson added eight kills and six digs; Holly Berry was 16-of-17 serving with 16 digs; Emma Aaron had 15 digs and served three aces; Kinley Davis contributed 14 assists; Hannah Hatfield and Melanie Jones added four kills each; and Maddie Burris had a double-double of 11 digs and 10 assists for the Lady Bobcats.
Pocahontas won the senior B game 25-20.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-21, 21-25, 15-7, while Pocahontas took the junior B game 25-18.
Highland 3, Harrisburg 0HIGHLAND — Highland defeated Harrisburg 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 in senior high volleyball Monday.
Akaycea Mallory was 14-of-14 serving for Harrisburg. Emerson Kerby was 12-of-12 with 10 assists and 10 digs; Jojo Faulkner finished with 26 digs; Kaylin Gibson had five kills and 15 digs to go with 9-of-9 serving; Lilly Betts added nine digs; and Alexis Hutchison had five digs for the Lady Hornets.