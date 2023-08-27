Jonesboro prevails in George's head coaching debut

JONESBORO — Tyler George got the performance he wanted from his football team as well as a victory in his first game as Jonesboro High School’s head coach.
Senior quarterback Terrance Brown threw three touchdown passes Friday night and the Hurricane kept West Memphis off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to seal a 30-16 victory over the Blue Devils.
George was disappointed a week earlier in Jonesboro’s performance during a benefit scrimmage against Mountain Home. He was all smiles Friday night on his way off the turf at Cooksey-Johns Field.
“To see the kids, the way they played last Friday and the way they played tonight, it looked like two different teams,” George said. “We challenged them this week to see if they could meet our expectation and they met every bit of it. They continued to play hard.
“We got a two-score lead and then they tied the ballgame. We faced a little adversity, we overcame it, continued to score the ball on offense and finished the game with some stops on defense. I’m happy and I could not be more proud of a group of young men.”
Jonesboro (1-0) was seemingly on its way to an easy victory over its longtime rival at halftime, leading 16-0, but West Memphis (0-1) came to life in the third quarter.
Blue Devil quarterback Keland Mills ran for one touchdown and threw for another in the third quarter, the latter following a Jonesboro special teams miscue that gave West Memphis the ball at the Hurricane’s 20-yard line. The Blue Devils added both two-point conversions and tied the score with 1:32 remaining in the period.
George said Jonesboro coaches stayed positive with the offensive unit during the third-quarter lull.
“We said, ‘Fellas, just stay at it, stay at it, good things are going to happen,’” George said. “’Stay at it, do not get negative. Let’s overcome some of the mistakes, don’t get behind the sticks, and good things will happen.’”
Good things happened quickly, too.
Brown’s 20-yard pass to Kelen Smith moved the Hurricane across midfield early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Myreion Taylor took a pass 48 yards to the end zone on the next play and Will Barnett’s extra point gave Jonesboro a 23-16 lead with 10:12 to play.
“That was a great run, too,” George said of Taylor’s touchdown catch. “They were talking about it on the headset, what to call, and he made a really good catch. He made a guy or two miss and took off down the sideline.”
Jonesboro forced a punt and took over at the West Memphis 40. A Blue Devil penalty helped the Hurricane get going and Brown found Taylor for another big play, flipping the ball to Taylor under pressure for a 14-yard gain on fourth-and-10 from the 26.
Markevious Pickett powered toward the end zone on an 11-yard run but lost the ball short of the goal line. The ball bounced into the end zone and wide receiver Brayden Sledge fell on the fumble for a touchdown with 7:37 to play.
“It was a great run by Markevious Pickett. He ran the guy over and he was on a knee in the end zone, and Brayden Sledge picked it up for a touchdown,” George said. “We tell them all the time when you race and you play with pace, good things happen, and a good thing happened right there for us.”
The Hurricane shut down the Blue Devils the rest of the way. Christian Taylor picked off Mills’ final pass with 1:19 remaining and the Jonesboro sideline began to celebrate.
Aside from a couple of third-quarter drives, the Hurricane managed to keep Mills, the Blue Devils’ all-state quarterback, in check.
“We wanted to go three high (defensive backs) because we knew the quarterback can really throw it. We wanted to challenge him to run it, but we still had a six-man box,” George said. “Last year when we played them, we gave him too much time to sit back here with our three down (linemen), so we wanted to go four down and get a rush on him. We pressured him a little bit, the ball had to come out quick, and our DBs performed.”
Jonesboro controlled the first half. The Hurricane drove 76 yards for its first score, converting fourth-and-6 at the West Memphis 17 on a 6-yard pass to Taylor.
Running back Jordan Daniels took Brown’s third-down pass nine yards to the end zone with 10:55 left in the second quarter. West Memphis blocked the extra point to keep Jonesboro’s lead at 6-0.
Jonesboro took over at the West Memphis 36 after a short punt later in the quarter. Brown found Davion Woods for a 17-yard gain as the Hurricane moved into position for Barnett’s 28-yard field goal at the 3:15 mark.
The Blue Devils drove across midfield before Mills lost a fumble that Jonesboro’s Marlon Adams recovered at the 39 with 2:20 remaining. Brown threw deep over the middle on the next play for Smith, who raced to the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown catch.
Down 16-0, West Memphis drove 60 yards in the third quarter for its first points. Mills ended the drive on a 13-yard touchdown keeper and Jerimiah McGruder added the two-point conversion run.
A low punt snap gave the Blue Devils the ball at Jonesboro’s 20 with 1:39 remaining. Mills threw a touchdown pass to Dylan Greer on the next play and added the two-point conversion that briefly tied the score.
Brown was 17-of-29 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He also had 10 carries for 37 yards.
Taylor led the Hurricane in receiving with five catches for 96 yards, followed by Smith with 88 yards on three receptions and Daniels with 34 yards on three receptions. Pickett was Jonesboro’s rushing leader with 51 yards on 14 carries.
Jonesboro played without two starting offensive linemen as left tackle Cole Abernathy (illness) and center Cash Colburn (elbow) were unavailable.
“I thought Jaylen Daniels stepped up for us at left tackle and we actually played three centers tonight,” George said, “but Justin Fulton, who’s a backup right guard, he played the majority of the snaps at center, and he did a pretty good job.”
Jonesboro plays at home again next Friday as Lake Hamilton visits Cooksey-Johns Field. The Wolves opened the season with a 49-42 loss to neighboring Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday.