Jonesboro prevails in George's head coaching debut

Jonesboro head coach Tyler George and quarterback Terrance Brown celebrate after the Hurricane’s 30-16 victory over West Memphis on Friday night.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Tyler George got the performance he wanted from his football team as well as a victory in his first game as Jonesboro High School’s head coach.

Senior quarterback Terrance Brown threw three touchdown passes Friday night and the Hurricane kept West Memphis off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to seal a 30-16 victory over the Blue Devils.

